Preview: Devils at Rangers

The New York Rangers have a chance to make a move in the standings when they kick off a nine-game homestand on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. The Rangers have been plodding along at a .500 pace since a loss in New Jersey 3 1/2 weeks ago, but they received encouraging performances from their marquee players - Rich Nash, Brad Richards and Henrik Lundqvist - in Thursday’s win at Buffalo. “There were some pressure moments in the game and our big guys came up big,” coach Alain Vigneault said.

The Devils have dropped six of their last eight (2-5-1) and are in the midst of their second three-game skid in the past two weeks. New Jersey managed a season-low 11 shots in Friday’s 3-1 home loss to Detroit, which tied a franchise record for the fewest shots in a home game. “We have to find ways to generate more shots,” said Devils defenseman Andy Greene, who scored the only goal. “I think we had 11 shots. That’s not going to cut it.”

ABOUT THE DEVILS (11-13-6): New Jersey is not pressing the collective panic button, but leading goal scorer Jaromir Jagr called Saturday’s game a must win - and it has nothing to do with the rivalry with the Rangers. “I don’t think it really matters who we play against. We have to win,” said Jagr, who remains tied with Steve Yzerman for eighth place on the all-time list with 692 goals. Martin Brodeur takes a four-game losing streak into Saturday’s matchup, but he made 33 saves in a 3-2 victory in New York on Nov. 12.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (15-14-0): Nash missed 17 games earlier in the season due to a concussion but has scored five times in nine contests since his return, including four goals in the last five games. He told the New York Post that Vigneault’s challenge for the team’s core players to step up their game struck a chord with him. “When a coach says something like that, there’s a reason. For sure, I took it personally,” Nash said. “I’ve been part of my team’s leadership group for just about my whole career and I try and lead by example.”

1. Nash needs one point to reach 600 for his career.

2. Devils F Patrik Elias has 69 points (20 goals, 49 assists) in 78 games versus New York.

3. The Rangers recalled F J.T. Miller from Hartford of the AHL and acquired F Kyle Beach from Chicago on Friday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Devils 2