Preview: Devils at Rangers

The surging New York Rangers look to continue their winning ways when they return from the Christmas break to host the new-look New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Rick Nash has fueled the Rangers’ seven-game winning streak, highlighting the spurt with his sixth career hat trick in a 4-2 win over Washington on Tuesday. “You enjoy it when you’re out there and watching him play, but you also appreciate what he brings to the team,” Henrik Lundqvist said of the top-line forward. “It’s about winning, and he’s helping us in a big way to win games.”

While New York is ascending, New Jersey elected to fire coach Pete DeBoer on Friday after seeing the team win just three of its last 16 games (3-8-5) to plummet into the seventh place in the Metropolitan Division. General manager Lou Lamoriello did not elaborate on the team’s reasons behind the move or a potential replacement, only to say that no further comment would be made until he addresses the team on Saturday. A lack of offense might be the culprit for the Devils, who rank 28th in the league with 2.11 goals per game.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (12-17-7): Patrik Elias became the third New Jersey player to be diagnosed with the mumps and has been ruled out of Saturday’s contest. Martin Havlat also was tested but instead has been sidelined with “just a virus,” Lamoriello told the Bergen Record. Both players were placed on injured reserve, retroactive to their previous game last Saturday against the Capitals, and are eligible to return for Monday’s contest versus Pittsburgh.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (18-10-4): Nash has scored six goals in his last seven meetings with New Jersey, including one in New York’s 4-3 overtime win on Oct. 21. Defenseman Kevin Klein netted the winner in the extra session and Lundqvist made 28 saves to improve to 31-14-6 with a 1.89 goals-against average versus New Jersey. The Rangers, who yielded three power-play goals in that contest, have permitted just three all month on 26 opportunities.

1. Four of New York’s seven victories during its winning streak came against Metropolitan Division rivals. It is 10-0-1 in the last 11 meetings with its division adversaries.

2. Devils RW Jaromir Jagr has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last four games but has 87 points (28 goals, 59 assists) in 67 career meetings with the Rangers.

3. New York is vying for its longest winning streak since claiming eight straight from Dec. 27, 1974-Jan. 11, 1975.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Devils 2