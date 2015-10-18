Preview: Devils at Rangers

The New Jersey Devils attempt to record their first victory of the season when they visit the Metropolitan Division-rival New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon. New Jersey has struggled offensively over its first four games, scoring a total of six goals en route to an 0-3-1 record.

The Devils were held to one tally for the third time Friday but managed to earn their first point of the campaign in a 2-1 shootout loss to San Jose. New York got off to a strong start by winning its first three games, but has faltered of late. The Rangers scored a total of 12 goals during their winning streak but combined for one tally in losses to Winnipeg and Montreal this week. New York swept the four-game season series in 2014-15, netting 17 tallies in the process.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (0-3-1): New Jersey did a nice job salvaging a point Friday as Adam Henrique converted a power-play opportunity with 3:48 remaining in regulation. The goal was Henrique’s team-leading second of the season and the Devils’ fourth with the man advantage. While entering Saturday ranked eighth in power-play percentage (26.7), New Jersey has allowed a league-high two short-handed goals.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (3-2-0): Some goaltenders seem to always have a certain team’s number and for New York, that goaltender is Carey Price. The reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner made 25 saves on Thursday to post his seventh shutout in 18 regular-season games against the Rangers. “For some reason, he likes to play us,” Henrik Lundqvist told reporters. “But you just have to give him a lot of credit, the way he’s been very consistent against us.”

1. Rangers rookie C Oscar Lindberg (four) and RW Mats Zuccarello have combined for seven goals, but neither has registered an assist.

2. New Jersey LW Mike Cammalleri leads the team with three points but has been kept off the scoresheet in each of his last two games.

3. New York is 1-for-14 on the power play, with C Derick Brassard scoring the lone goal.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Devils 1