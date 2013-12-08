Gelinas’ OT goal lifts Devils past Rangers

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- For New Jersey Devils defenseman Eric Gelinas, it was a moment never to be forgotten.

For New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, it was one he’d rather forget.

“It was a great feeling,” Gelinas said a few minutes after his power-play goal 1:15 into overtime powered the Devils to a 4-3 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

“(The goal was) probably the biggest one of my career besides my first one, I’d say.”

With New Jersey on a four-minute power play after right winger Ryan Callahan high-sticked defenseman Andy Greene, Gelinas one-timed left winger Patrik Elias’ feed over Lundqvist for the winning goal.

“It was perfect pass and I just had to shoot it,” Gelinas said.

Right winger Cam Janssen, center Travis Zajac and right winger Michael Ryder also scored for New Jersey, which snapped its three-game losing streak. Goaltender Martin Brodeur had 21 saves in the win.

“We knew tonight we were going to need some depth contributions,” New Jersey coach Pete DeBoer said. “We got them from Janssen, the fourth line, from Peter Harrold, who I thought was excellent coming out of the stands for us. We needed a lot of energy and those guys gave it to us.”

New York continued its trend of alternating wins and losses. The Rangers are 4-4-0 in their last eight games. Center Brad Richards and wingers Mats Zuccarello and Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers, who got 20 saves from Lundqvist.

”We gave it away a little too easy tonight,“ defenseman Anton Stralman said. ”It’s small details and I think that’s what’s frustrating.

“We need to have a 60-minute game. We need to do the right things for 60 minutes and I don’t think we did that tonight, myself included. We find a way to come back and get a point, but it’s not good enough.”

New York entered the third period with a 2-1 advantage. Richards opened the scoring 3:32 into the game with an off-wing drive that beat Brodeur high. And the lead was doubled 57 seconds into the second period when Zuccarello one-timed the rebound right winger Ryan Callahan’s top-of-the-right-circle drive, which Brodeur could not control.

“We had every reason to pack it in down 2-0 and thought we really showed a lot of character tonight,” DeBoer said. “(Brodeur) was great. Tough building and circumstance and tired team and he gave us a chance.”

And the Devils took full advantage of that opportunity.

About five minutes after Zuccarello’s goal, the Devils cut the deficit to 2-1 when left winger Tim Sestito’s centering feed ricocheted off of Janssen’s skate past Lundqvist. A video replay determined Janssen did not kick the puck and the goal was held up.

“I just stopped and exaggerated and stopped and wanted to make sure I didn’t have too much of a kicking motion because I knew I got my stick down there,” Janssen said. “(I) tried to stop and hope it hit my blade. (It) couldn’t have a kicking motion. I didn’t want to run into the net.”

Zajac drew the score even at 2 just 5:58 into the third period when he lifted a spinning backhander over Lundqvist. New Jersey took the lead after Ryder one-timed a Sestito feed past Lundqvist with 4:04 left in regulation.

But Kreider’s power-play goal with 22 seconds left in regulation forced overtime. Despite the loss, the Rangers earned a point in standings.

“I don’t think we need or should be in that situation when we need or should be in that situation when we have to score late to tie a game up, but then we do,” Callahan said. “It’s a tough night.”

The teams will meet twice more this season, Jan. 26 at Yankee Stadium and March 22 at The Prudential Center. New Jersey will be the home team in both games. The Devils are 3-0-0 against New York this season.

The Rangers went 1 for 4 on the man advantage and New Jersey was 1 for 2.

New York lost defenseman Marc Staal with 6:41 left in regulation for the remainder of the game when he was absorbed a shoulder to the chin by Devils rookie winger Reid Boucher.

“He didn’t feel quite right. (The medical staff) is evaluating him,” coach Alain Vigneault said. “We’ll know more tomorrow.”

NOTES: Saturday night’s game marked the start of a Rangers franchise-record stretch of nine games in a row at Madison Square Garden. ... The Devils began a three-game trip. ... After New York’s early skate at their suburban Westchester training facility, Vigneault announced AHL call-up RW J.T. Miller would replace Benoit Pouliot in the lineup. Miller skated on a line with C Derick Brassard and LW Carl Hagelin. “(Pouliot) has been given a real fair opportunity and hasn’t played to our and his (expectations). Tonight we’re going to give the opportunity to somebody else.” Defenseman Michael Del Zotto was scratched while right wing Derek Dorsett missed the game due to an injured right wrist. ... New Jersey entered the game tied for 29th in the NHL in goals scored per game. “I don’t view it as the debacle as maybe some other people do,” DeBoer said after his team’s optional skate Saturday morning at The Prudential Center. “We’re always concentrating on the offensive side. When you don’t get rewarded, that’s the mental toll you worry about as a coach, but we’ve been pretty good that way.” ... Before the game, the Devils announced that defenseman Marek Zidlicky was out with an upper-body injury. New Jersey also scratched LW Mattias Tedenby and C Jacob Josefson. ... The loss was New York’s first in overtime this season. It was only the second time New York played an overtime game this season.