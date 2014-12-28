Rangers roll along with 3-1 win over Devils

NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers are in the midst of their longest winning streak in 40 years and it continued Saturday night thanks mostly to a one-man show.

Center Derek Stepan accounted for all his team’s scoring, registering his third career hat trick as the Rangers handed the New Jersey Devils a 3-1 loss at Madison Square Garden in the first game back from the holiday break for both teams.

Adam Oates and Scott Stevens were listed as the Devils’ head coaches and shared the bench with general manager Lou Lamoriello one day after Peter DeBoer was fired. The unique arrangement did little to spur the Devils, who have lost eight of nine.

Stepan has 22 points in 21 games after missing the first 12 games of the season with a fractured leg.

“I had some fortunate bounces tonight,” Stepan said. “I think we did a good job defending tonight. When they were putting it on late, (goaltender Henrik Lundqvist) made some big saves and the defense really showed.”

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said, “He’s been playing well. He’s a real smart and effective player. I can use him and feel real confident in any situation, whether it’s five-on-five against top lines, whether it’s killing, whether it’s on the power play.”

Stepan’s first goal came with the Rangers short-handed late in the first period. Devils center Travis Zajac fumbled the puck in the neutral zone and fell to the ice, allowing Stepan a breakaway.

Devils goaltender Cory Schneider had a chance to leave his net and cancel the scoring chance when Stepan pushed the puck too far ahead of himself. Instead, Schneider sat back and offered an inept poke check that Stepan easily eluded for the backhand goal that made it 1-0.

“I didn’t realize how far ahead he pushed it to himself,” said Schneider, who stopped 25 shots. “At that point, you have to go for it or sit back. I tried for the poke check and he made a nice move around me.”

Lundqvist said, “That’s a big play. The end of the period, going down like that ... That’s just a big play by Step. Special teams won us the game.”

Stepan made it 2-0 at 7:38 of the second period when right winger Martin St. Louis fired a slap shot that ricocheted off the pants of Stepan and past Schneider, who had no chance to make the save with the Devils short-handed.

The Devils closed the gap to 2-1 less than three minutes later when right winger Steve Bernier finished a beautiful cross-ice pass from defenseman Eric Gelinas for his third goal of the season.

The score remained that way deep into third period. The Devils had a chance to tie the score on the power play, but Lundqvist made three of his 19 saves with right winger Rick Nash in the penalty box for hooking.

Stepan scored his third goal of the game and sixth of the season into an empty net with 54.6 seconds remaining to seal the win. The last time the Rangers had eight straight victories was during the 1974-75 season, when they also won eight in a row in December.

After a shaky start, the Rangers (19-10-4) are climbing the standings.

“We feel good about ourselves,” Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi said, “but we know there is still a lot of work to do.”

Imagine how the Devils feel.

Lamoriello played the role of observer on the bench, but he addressed the media after the game.

“It’s interesting watching, listening and seeing what was transpiring,” Lamoriello said. “I thought it was extremely positive.”

The Devils (12-18-7) are 27th in the league standings and 11 points out of a playoff spot in the East.

“It was a strange day,” Schneider said. “It’s the story of the year there at the end. We were right there at the end with a chance to get at least a point and we couldn’t get it done.”

NOTES: The Devils were without D Bryce Salvador (lower body), LW Ryane Clowe (concussion), D Damon Severson (ankle), LW Martin Havlat (illness), LW Patrik Elias (mumps) and RW Michael Ryder (mumps). ... Devils C Scott Gomez played in his 1,000th game. ... Rangers RW Lee Stempniak returned after missing three games because of the mumps. ... Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist played in his 600th career game. ... The Rangers will play five of six and eight of 10 on the road beginning with a game in Dallas on Monday.