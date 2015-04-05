G Lundqvist continues rebound as Rangers rout Devils,

NEW YORK -- There was nothing unexpected or all that revelatory about the game that took place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The New York Rangers, who sit atop the NHL standings, bludgeoned the New Jersey Devils 6-1. The best team in the league had its way with one of the worst teams in the league that had played the night before.

What has to make the Rangers and their fans feel good is the play of goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who made 35 saves and appears to have regained his form after missing nearly two months with a vascular ailment in his neck.

“He looks like himself,” Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh, who had two assists, said of Lundqvist. “He’s talking like himself out there. He’s carrying himself like he’s back to normal. It’s a good sign for us, for sure.”

Lundqvist returned to the lineup on March 28 and had enough rust that he resembled a bike left out in the rain for a weekend. He allowed four goals on 30 shots and took the loss in Winnipeg against the Jets.

Since that setback, Lundqvist has won three straight while turning aside 93 of 98 shots for a .949 save percentage. He would have had a shutout Saturday, but Devils left winger Tuomo Ruutu scored with 3:30 remaining to take away the goose egg.

Lundqvist was especially good during the first 10 minutes of the first period when the Rangers committed a slew of turnovers in their own zone that led to scoring chances for the Devils.

“For whatever reason, pucks were bouncing, and (Lundqvist) made some good saves,” said Rangers center Derek Stepan, who had a short-handed goal and an assist. “But I felt like as the first period went on, we really did a good job continuing to play with high energy.”

Left winger Rick Nash gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 5:10 of the first period with his 42nd goal of the season. Then Yandle and center Dominic Moore, who had two goals, scored 25 seconds apart to chase Devils goaltender Cory Schneider.

Yandle’s goal was particularly crafty. He walked the blue line and wristed a no-look shot back against the grain. Schneider was screened and moving with the flow of the play when the puck hit the net.

“He made a nice play to throw it back,” said Schneider, who allowed three goals on six shots. “I’d like to find that one. Wristers from the blue line, you don’t want them to get in the net. There were a couple layers that I couldn’t find it through and it hit the net.”

Goaltender Keith Kinkaid relieved Schneider and fared well for a while before allowing Stepan’s breakaway goal with 2.7 seconds remaining in the second period and third-period goals from center Derick Brassard and Moore.

Kinkaid turned aside 23 of 26 shots.

“I just think we gave them whatever opportunities we gave them and they took advantage of it,” Devils coach Lou Lamoriello said. “That’s the way the whole night went.”

While the Devils (32-34-13) have lost seven of eight and are looking toward next season, the Rangers have their sights set on a return to the Stanley Cup finals. Having a healthy Lundqvist at the top of his game is paramount for that happen and he looks to be approaching peak performance with a little more than a week left in the regular season.

“I feel like I‘m close to where I want to be and need to be moving forward,” Lundqvist said. “It’s a lot of fun feeling that progress.”

The Rangers (50-21-7) are three points ahead of the Montreal Canadiens for first place in the Eastern Conference and tied with the Anaheim Ducks for the league’s best record, but the Rangers have played two fewer games than the Ducks.

“We want to come back and give ourselves a chance to play for the Cup again, and this is the first part,” Lundqvist said. “We have to take care of business in the regular season. The big challenge is still ahead.”

NOTES: Devils LW Stefan Matteau, the son of former Ranger Stephane Matteau, played his first regular-season game at Madison Square Garden. ... Devils C Scott Gomez was fined $1,478.49 by the NHL for elbowing Canadiens D Andrei Markov on Friday. ... Devils D Bryce Salvador (back), LW Ryane Clowe (concussion) and RW Stephen Gionta (lower body) did not play. ... Rangers LW James Sheppard was a healthy scratch. ... Rangers D Kevin Klein (arm) is expected to get an X-ray in the next week.