Devils coach Hynes gets first win

NEW YORK -- It took longer than he would have liked but John Hynes finally has his first victory as an NHL coach.

Right winger Lee Stempniak scored with 1:53 remaining in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 victory against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon.

“It feels great,” Devils goaltender Cory Schneider said. “Maybe that celebration was a bit much for the fifth game of the year.”

The Devils (1-3-1) entered the game having lost four straight and fell behind 1-0 just 3:12 into Sunday’s game after center Derek Stepan scored his third goal of the season. Early in the third period, with the scored tied at 1, the Devils failed to generate a shot during a lengthy 5-on-3 power play.

Despite the adversity, Stempniak delivered the victory seconds after Rangers center Derek Stepan ripped a shot off the crossbar and two minutes after Devils defenseman Andy Greene used a stick check to prevent Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh from stashing a loose puck into an empty net.

“It feels great,” said Hynes, whose players gave him the puck after Stempniak’s goal. “I‘m just happy for the team. I really credit the players’ attitudes every day. They have worked to get better and it is gratifying for our guys to get a win after all their hard work.”

After Stepan’s goal on the Rangers’ fifth shot of the game, Schneider stopped the final 22 shots he faced. He made two saves during the new 3-on-3 overtime format. This was the first time the Rangers went to overtime this season, while the Devils were playing an extra session for the second straight game.

Schneider also preserved the 1-1 tie in the third period by making four saves while the Devils were shorthanded.

”I thought we weathered the storms when we had to,“ Schneider said. ”We had a couple big penalty kills in the third and a couple moments there -- not scoring on the 5-on-3 could’ve sunk us or gotten us down. But I think each game we’re showing more and more resilience.

“It’s only one but it was a good feeling to have and hopefully one we can hang on to.”

Meanwhile, the Rangers (3-2-1) are sliding after winning their first three games of the season.

“It felt like there was low energy in this game,” said Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who stopped 22 of 24 shots. “Maybe it’s the way that they play; they sit back a lot and wait for mistakes and we try to play a tight game.”

“Our work ethic, I don’t think is an issue,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “Our execution and our game, we need to make more plays both defensively and offensively right now. We’ve got, by my estimation, one player that’s on top of his game, and that’s Henrik Lundqvist.”

Devils center Adam Henrique tied the game early in the second period thanks largely to a mistake by Rangers left winger J.T. Miller, who turned the puck over at the top of his own zone. The puck eventually found an unchecked Henrique, who poked home a rebound for his third goal of the season.

There wasn’t much energy or action either way until Stempniak’s overtime goal.

However, the Devils did not care how they won; they were just happy to get one and to get it for their rookie coach.

“He’s been really good all year,” Stempniak said. “I have been really impressed from the first day with just how he runs practice, how he runs training camp. It’s been, what, five games? To get the first win, we’re really happy for him.”

NOTES: Devils C Travis Zajac was back in the lineup after missing one game with a lower-body injury. He replaced LW Tuomo Ruutu, who was out with an undisclosed ailment. ... Devils D Jon Merrill (illness) was replaced by D Eric Gelinas. ... Devils RW Brian O‘Neill was scratched. ... Rangers RW Emerson Etem was out of the lineup after making his team debut Thursday. He has played in just one of six games this season. ... The Rangers also scratched D Dylan McIlrath and LW Tanner Glass.