Preview: Devils at Red Wings

The New Jersey Devils look to improve their Eastern Conference standing at the Detroit Red Wings’ expense when they visit Joe Louis Arena on Friday. The Devils posted their third win in four games Tuesday, a 4-3 home victory over the Red Wings in a contest thought to be the swan song for veteran Martin Brodeur. The future Hall-of-Famer remained with the team past the trade deadline but will take a seat as Cory Schneider draws the start on Friday.

Stephen Gionta scored the go-ahead goal with 37 seconds remaining in the third period on Tuesday for the Devils, who sit two points behind final wild-card resident Detroit in the congested East. The Red Wings failed to increase their lead on Wednesday as they suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado. Detroit honored seven-time Norris Trophy winner and four-time Stanley Cup champion Nicklas Lidstrom by retiring his No. 5 prior to the contest.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), FSN (Detroit)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (27-23-13): New Jersey received a bit of a reprieve as the NHL announced on Wednesday that it modified the disciplinary sanctions originally imposed on the franchise in connection with the signing of Ilya Kovalchuk in 2010. After initially ordered to forfeit their first-round pick in the 2014 draft, the Devils will receive the 30th overall selection - regardless of their standing following the season. In addition, New Jersey also saw a reduction in the $3 million fine which was assessed for circumventing the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (28-21-13): David Legwand’s first game with his hometown team was far from a triumphant success. Acquired from Nashville on Wednesday for forwards Patrick Eaves and Calle Jarnkrok and a conditional draft pick, Legwand lost 12-of-19 faceoffs and finished at minus-2 in 16:02 of ice time against the Avalanche. Although held off the scoresheet versus New Jersey, defenseman Danny DeKeyser notched an assist for the fourth time in five contests on Wednesday.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey C Adam Henrique has netted five tallies and set up two others during his four-game goal-scoring streak.

2. Detroit has recorded at least one power-play goal in four straight games and seven of its last eight.

3. Devils D Andy Greene exited Thursday’s practice with an undisclosed injury, but coach Peter DeBoer expects him to play versus Detroit.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Red Wings 2