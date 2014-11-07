Preview: Devils at Red Wings

After failing to secure a win in three straight contests on the road, the Detroit Red Wings look to alter their fortunes when they open a four-game homestand against the New Jersey Devils on Friday. The Red Wings suffered a shootout loss to Buffalo on Sunday and a 3-1 setback in Ottawa two days later before ending their 0-1-2 trek with a 4-3 overtime defeat against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Tomas Tatar scored twice during the road trip, with his second goal coming with 7.7 seconds remaining in the third period versus the Rangers.

New Jersey enters Friday’s contest having dropped both contests of a home-and-home series to Vladimir Tarasenko and the red-hot St. Louis Blues. After getting shut out in the opener, the Devils showed gumption late in the third period on Thursday as Michael Ryder sandwiched goals around defenseman Marek Zidlicky’s tally before dropping a 4-3 decision. New Jersey coach Peter DeBoer wasn’t interested in any moral victories, saying that “If you lose, you lose. This league is about points.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE DEVILS (6-5-2): Cory Schneider was pulled in the third period against the Blues, but DeBoer confirmed that his goaltender would make his 14th consecutive start on Friday. Keith Kinkaid made his season debut - and second career appearance - in relief of Schneider and stopped three of four shots but ended up on the wrong end of the decision. “That’s one way to get your first NHL loss,” Kinkaid said with a laugh. “It’s unfortunate you had to come in, but any experience at this point is valuable.”

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (6-3-4): Jonas Gustavsson is expected to miss several weeks due to the dislocated shoulder he suffered after yielding the overtime goal on Wednesday, general manager Ken Holland told MLive.com. “They had to pop it back in after the game,” Holland said. “He’s out quite a while. We’re talking weeks. I don’t know how many.” Detroit dipped down to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League to recall Petr Mrazek, who posted a 2-4-0 record with a 1.74 goals-against average last season with the Red Wings.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey LW Ryane Clowe suffered an undisclosed injury late in the first period on Thursday. DeBoer did not provide an update on his availability versus Detroit.

2. Red Wings RW Johan Franzen scored four goals to help his team win two of three meetings versus the Devils last season.

3. New Jersey veteran C Patrik Elias is mired in a 12-game goalless drought.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Devils 2