Preview: Devils at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings attempt to bounce back from what coach Mike Babcock termed an “unacceptable” performance when they host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. The skidding Red Wings have dropped seven of their last nine games (2-3-4) following a 5-2 setback in Boston on Monday in which they permitted 45 shots on net. “We’re grown men; we should know how to prepare,” Babcock told reporters. “We got to be better than this. Not good.”

The Devils were in a tailspin of their own, dropping eight of nine (1-5-3) before snapping a three-game skid with a 3-1 home victory over Pittsburgh on Monday. It marked only the second time in 12 games that New Jersey has scored at least three goals and puts the team in position to win back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 11-14. “That’s what we hope for. We’ve got to build on it,“ forward Michael Cammalleri said. ”It’s an exciting feeling right now.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus, MSG Plus 2 (New Jersey), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE DEVILS (13-18-7): Jaromir Jagr, who will turn 43 on Feb. 15, halted a nine-game goalless drought with his 711th career tally to close within six of Phil Esposito for fifth place on the all-time list. “They’ve got the modern day Gordie Howe there in Jagr on their team,” Babcock said. “That’s the truth. He’s still an unbelievable player at the age he’s at.” A roster that was already short-handed took another hit when forward Stephen Gionta suffered a broken hand while blocking a shot Monday and will be sidelined indefinitely.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (19-9-9): One of the few consistent aspects for Detroit of late is its power play, which has produced a goal in four consecutive games and has converted 10-of-26 chances over the past eight contests. Tomas Tatar has scored three goals in the past three games - all with the man advantage - to tie Gustav Nyquist for the team lead with 15 tallies. Jakub Kindl, who sprained an elbow in Sunday’s practice, was placed on short-term injured reserve and fellow defenseman Xavier Ouellet was called up from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. Jagr has 10 goals and 31 points in 34 games against Detroit.

2. Red Wings C Pavel Datsyuk has eight goals and eight assists in the last 16 games.

3. Devils G Cory Schneider is 1-4-1 with a 3.50 goals-against average versus the Red Wings.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Devils 2