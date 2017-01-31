Preview: Devils at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils have more in common than they would like, each occupying last place in their respective divisions in the Eastern Conference. Still, both teams remain only seven points out of the second wild card spot as they return from the All-Star break with a matchup at Detroit's Joe Louis Arena.

The Red Wings have made 25 consecutive playoff appearances, which is the longest active streak in the four major professional sports and one in serious jeopardy. Detroit stumbled into the All-Star break on a four-game skid, falling in overtime three straight times before absorbing a 4-0 defeat against Toronto. New Jersey has dropped three of four overall and six straight at home, but has thrived on the road with a seven-game point streak, including four wins in a row. "The reality is we are out of the Stanley Cup playoffs right now," Devils netminder Cory Schneider said. "We just have to keep grinding and just get better, play better and win games."

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus2 (New Jersey), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE DEVILS (20-21-9): New Jersey is last in the Eastern Conference with 113 goals and has been limited to two tallies or fewer in nine of the past 11 games. Taylor Hall, the team's leading scorer and a member of the winning Metropolitan Division squad at the All-Star Game, failed to hit the scoresheet in the final two contests before the break following a six-game point streak. Devils captain Andy Greene (arm), sidelined since Jan. 4, practiced Monday and said there's a chance he returns to the lineup Tuesday.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (20-20-9): Dylan Larkin, tied with Thomas Vanek for the team lead with 12 goals, practiced Monday and could be back in the lineup after sitting out the last two games before the All-Star break with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Jimmy Howard, sidelined since Dec. 20 with a knee injury, also was at practice Monday, although rookie Jared Coreau will get the nod against New Jersey. The power-play unit, which is converting a league-worst 11.1 percent of its chances, remained a focal point at practice.

OVERTIME

1. Devils C Adam Henrique will play in his 400th career game Tuesday.

2. Detroit has won eight of the past 10 meetings at home versus New Jersey.

3. The Devils recalled Ds Seth Helgeson, Steven Santini and Karl Stollery from Albany of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Devils 2