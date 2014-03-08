Franzen’s two goals lead Red Wings to 7-4 win over Devils

By Paul Harris, The SportsXchange

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings newly-formed top line got top results on Friday night.

Right winger Johan Franzen had two goals and two assists to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 7-4 win over the New Jersey Devils at Joe Louis Arena on Friday night.

Others having big nights for the Red Wings included his linemates right winger Gustav Nyquist, with a goal and three assists, and center David Legwand, with a goal and two assists.

With four of the team’s top centers going into the season out with injuries, Detroit acquired the veteran Legwand - a Detroit-area native - from the Nashville Predators on Wednesday’s trading deadline to be its No. 1 center.

“Obviously two great players, world-class players and it’s an honor to play with them and we had the puck tonight,” Legwand said about his new teammates and linemates. “We were moving it and I think, obviously, when you can move and skate it’s going to create some chances and opportunities.”

Red Wings’ coach Mike Babcock certainly appreciated the trio’s efforts.

“Legwand’s line was outstanding with Gus (Nyquist) and Mule (Franzen), really set the tone for us,” Babcock said. “We need that against (Travis) Zajac’s line with (Jaromir) Jagr on him. I thought those guys did a great job for us. We were calm on the bench, did a real good job.”

Related Coverage Preview: Devils at Red Wings

Defensemen Brendan Smith and Kyle Quincey and left winger Drew Miller also scored for Detroit (29-21-13), who are in the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot and bounced back from Thursday night’s 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Joe Louis Arena.

Red Wings goalie Jonas Gustavsson made 21 saves.

Center Adam Henrique scored twice and left winger Patrik Elias and right winger Jaromir Jagr also scored for New Jersey (27-24-13). Cory Schneider, who allowed seven goals for the first time in his career, stopped 25 shots.

“The game spoke for itself ... disappointing,” Devils coach Pete DeBoer said. “We didn’t have many people that were very good tonight.”

The Red Wings led 5-3 after a wild second period in which seven goals were scored.

Franzen gave Detroit a 2-0 lead 5:34 into the middle period when Nyquist’s shot went in off Franzen’s glove.

But New Jersey scored three goals in 2:21 to take the lead.

Elias’ shorthanded goal put the Devils on the scoreboard at 9:23 of the middle period, Jagr got his 20th goal of the season and 701st of his career 57 seconds later and Henrique got his 20th goal at 11:44.

But the Red Wings came right back with three goals of their own in 3:14 in the second period.

Franzen got his second of the game and 15th of the season on the power play, with 6:13 left. Nyquist picked up his 16th goal, with 4:55 remaining.

“We had the 3-2 lead, they get the power-play goal to make it 3-3,” Schneider said. “I’ve got to bear down and make the next save.”

Quincey gave Detroit a two-goal lead with his fourth goal, with 2:59 left.

”Started off real well today,“ Nyquist said. ”I think we came out skating. Then all of a sudden they scored three pretty quick goals there.

“But it’s real nice to see the team bounce back and really work our way into this game again. Huge two points.”

Legwand got his first goal as a Red Wing 4:48 into the third period and Miller added his seventh goal just over eight minutes later.

Henrique got his second goal of the night with 1:18 left.

Smith opened the scoring with 6:17 left in the first period. He came straight off the bench and rifled a slapshot from just inside the blue line past Schneider. It was Smith’s third goal and second in his last three games.

NOTES: The seven goals were a season high for Detroit. ... Franzen

has six goals and five assists for 11 points since the Olympic break. ...

New Jersey had its penalty reduced by the NHL for trying to circumvent the league’s salary cap on the contract of Ilya Kovalchuk, who has since retired and returned to Russia. The Devils originally lost a first-round draft pick in this year’s draft and were fined $3 million. New Jersey will pick 30th in the first round of the 2014 draft and the fine was reduced. ... Detroit C Darren Helm expects to miss a week because of vision problems after being hit in the head on Feb. 27 at Ottawa. ... Legwand played for DeBoer in junior hockey with the Ontario Hockey League’s Plymouth Whalers, who are based in suburban Detroit. ... Devils Ds Andy Greene (Trenton) and Jon Merrill (Brighton) are both from suburban Detroit.