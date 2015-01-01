Helm scores 2 as Wings edge Devils

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings just had to keep working and be patient.

Center Darren Helm scored two goals to lead the Red Wings to a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at Joe Louis Arena.

“It was a tight-checking game,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said. “We had seen the pre-scout of the two games before. They’re back to playing like they used to years ago, five inside, real tight and they get hard on you. We had the puck a lot. Until you understand playing against them, you can’t pass it, you’ve got to throw it in, get second chances. That’s the way you’re going to score against them.”

Center Henrik Zetterberg had the winning goal and goaltender Jimmy Howard made 12 saves for the Red Wings.

“It was good,” said Zetterberg, the Detroit captain. “We all talked about it in the room here. We wanted to come out and have a better start than we had the last two games. I think in the first we played really solid even though maybe we didn’t have enough chances. They played really tight in front of their goalie. It was tough to get quality chances. But we stuck with it and eventually got some goals.”

Left winger Joe Whitney scored for New Jersey, which was without eight regulars because of injury and illness. Devils goalie Cory Schneider had 25 saves.

“We had the game being played the way we wanted to play it,” Devils general manager and acting co-coach Lou Lamoriello said. “Unfortunately, we had to kill some penalties and we had to use two our defensemen too much. We got tired.”

Zetterberg gave the Red Wings the lead with 5:01 left when he tipped Niklas Kronwall’s shot from the point out of midair in the bottom area of the left circle. It was Zetterberg’s ninth goal of the season and his team-leading 33rd point.

Helm got his second goal of the game 24 seconds later when he scored on a breakaway while fighting off the checking of Devils defenseman Eric Gelinas. It was Helm’s seventh goal of the season.

Whitney opened the scoring with 4:23 left in the second period. Playing in his second NHL game after being called up from Albany of the American Hockey League, Whitney got his first career goal when he picked up a loose puck in the right faceoff dot area and snapped a quick shot past Howard high on the glove (short side).

“(Jordin Tootoo) made a great play on the turnover then I just tried to get it off my stick as quick as possible,” Whitney said. “ ... It’s hard to score goals at any level, so I‘m pretty excited about it.”

But he couldn’t share the milestone with his teammates as quickly as he wanted.

“I was looking for guys to celebrate with. I didn’t know where anyone was,” Whitney said.

Helm tied it 2:19 later with an outstanding individual effort.

While falling on a wraparound to Schneider’s left, Helm put the puck in off the stick of Devils right winger Steve Bernier, Schneider’s pad and the inside of the post.

It was Helm’s sixth goal of the season, his first in 11 games and the 50th of his career.

New Jersey defenseman Marik Zidlicky hit the goal post during a power play 4:10 into the second period.

Bernier was helped off the ice with 4:54 left after going hard into the boards trying to make a hit.

Lamoriello didn’t say what the injury was but he said he thought it was serious and that Bernier would be X-rayed.

NOTES: New Jersey was without D Bryce Salvador (lower body), LW Ryane Clowe (concussion), RW Michael Ryder (mumps), D Damon Severson (ankle), C Patrik Elias (mumps), C Jacob Josefson (illness), LW Martin Havlat (flu) and C Stephen Gionta (broken hand) because of injuries or illness. ... Detroit D Jakub Kindl didn’t play because of a sprained elbow. ... The Devils played their third game with Adam Oates and Scott Stevens serving as co-coaches and general manager Lou Lamiorello also behind the bench in a supervisory role. ... New Jersey D Andy Greene is from the Detroit suburb of Trenton . ... Devils D Jon Merrill grew up in Brighton, Mich., which is about 40 miles west of Detroit, and played at the University of Michigan. ... New Jersey RW Jordin Tootoo is a former Red Wing.