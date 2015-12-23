Early goals help Devils beat Red Wings

DETROIT --- The New Jersey Devils had only scored five goals in their past five games before getting three in less than two and a half minutes Tuesday night.

New Jersey used the three-goal outburst in the first period to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 at Joe Louis Arena.

“I didn’t think it was our best hockey but we came out of it with a 3-0 lead,” said New Jersey defenseman David Schlemko, who scored the third goal, “There was a lot of hockey left.”

Right winger Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist and right winger Jordin Tootoo, and center Sergey Kalinin scored for New Jersey. Goaltender Cory Schneider made 25 saves.

“We got off to a good start and we were opportunistic,” Devils coach John Hynes said. “I thought Detroit had some really hard pushes. We had to dig in and weather the storm in the second period.”

It was New Jersey’s second win at Joe Louis Arena since 1996, and it snapped a three game losing streak (0-2-1)

“We were on a little bit of a slide, three losses in a row,” Palmieri said. “Just wanted to go out there put in a good effort and have something we could build off of going into the break.”

Center Dylan Larkin, defenseman Mike Green and center Riley Sheahan scored for Detroit. Goalie Jimmy Howard made three saves on six shots before being pulled in favor of goaltender Petr Mrazek late in the first period. Mrazek stopped 10 shots.

“We had a couple unfortunate bounces and made some mistakes that we can’t afford to make against a team like that,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said.

New Jersey took a 3-0 lead in a span of 2:12 in the first period.

Palmieri made it 1-0 with 7:55 left in the first period when he backhanded in a carom off the backboards for his 14th goal, which ties a career high.

“I know how the boards are here and I thought their guys were flat footed and I could beat them (to the net),” Palmieri said. “I got a lucky bounce and I was able to put it in there.”

Tootoo, a former Red Wings player, tipped in defenseman Andy Greene’s shot 42 seconds later for his third goal.

Schlemko made it 3-0 with 5:43 left in the first period when he scored from the inside part of the right circle. It was Schlemko’s third goal and sent Howard to the bench in favor of Mrazek.

“Jimmy’s been good for us all year, but tonight we had to find a way to flip the momentum,” Blashill said. “Those goals aren’t all on him, but you just need to make a change.”

Larkin’s first career power-play goal with 1:28 left in the first period made it 3-1. He beat Schneider with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle for his 13th goal, which leads NHL rookies.

Green’s power-play goal pulled the Red Wings to within 3-2 with 7:29 left in the second period. He put in a slap shot from the top part of the left circle for his second goal of the season.

Kalinin chipped in a rebound 2:23 into the third period to restore the Devils’ two-goal lead at 4-2. It was his fifth goal and the result of a turnover in his own zone by Detroit defenseman Jakub Kindl.

Sheahan made it 4-3 with 5:38 left in the third period. He scored on a wrist shot from the left circle off the rush. It was his fourth goal.

“At that point, I‘m just trying to put something on the net, and I found the right spot,” Sheahan said.

NOTES: New Jersey was without C Patrik Elias (knee). ... Detroit D Jonathan Ericsson missed his second consecutive game due to a shoulder injury. ... Devils captain and D Andy Greene played college hockey at Bowling Green from 2002-06 during the time that Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill was an assistant coach there (2002-08). ... New Jersey RW Jordin Tootoo played with Detroit for two seasons (2013-14). ... Detroit was also without LW Drew Miller (broken jaw), RW Teemu Pulkkinen (dislocated shoulder), RW Johan Franzen (concussion) and D Kyle Quincey (ankle). ... The Devils were also missing RW Ryan Clowe (concussion) and LW Bobby Farnham (shoulder).