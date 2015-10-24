Preview: Devils at Sabres

The New Jersey Devils look to match last season’s longest winning streak on Saturday, when they vie for their fourth consecutive victory versus promising rookie Jack Eichel and the host Buffalo Sabres. New Jersey goaltender and Bay State native Cory Schneider is looking to make his fifth consecutive start - and the first of his career versus the former Boston University star.

“It sounds like (Eichel‘s) meeting the hype and that he’s the real deal, so I think we’re going to have to account for him, which you don’t have to do for many 18-year-olds in this league,” Schneider told the Bergen Record. While the Devils posted a 5-4 shootout victory over Ottawa on Thursday to extend their winning streak, the Sabres suffered a 7-2 setback to unbeaten Montreal on Friday for their third loss in four contests. Ryan O‘Reilly and Matt Moulson each scored in the second period for Buffalo, which has mustered just 13 goals in seven games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (3-3-1): Stephen Gionta was fined $2,284.95 for his spear to the groin of Ottawa defenseman Mark Borowiecki. Although lighter in the wallet, the lack of a suspension allows Gionta to face his older brother, Brian, on Saturday. The Devils’ center told the Bergen Record that Buffalo’s captain “might have” held it against him had he missed the contest due to suspension.

ABOUT THE SABRES (2-5-0): Although O‘Reilly netted his second goal of the season midway into the second period, he lamented his role in Montreal taking over the game. “Their third and fourth goals were just lost draws by me,” O‘Reilly told the Buffalo News. “I’ve got to do a better job of getting something on it.” Defenseman Cody Franson notched a pair of assists for his first points of the season.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey LW Adam Henrique collected a goal and an assist for the second time in three contests on Thursday.

2. Buffalo has scored just one goal in the first period this season.

3. Each of the Devils’ victories during their winning streak have come after regulation.

PREDICTION: Devils 4, Sabres 2