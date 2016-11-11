Preview: Devils at Sabres

No sooner than the Buffalo Sabres finally got one key player back from injury, they lost another as they prepare to host the New Jersey Devils on Friday night in the front leg of a home-and-home series. The Sabres snapped a five-game losing streak in the series last April, but they have lost three in a row at home to the Devils.

Buffalo ranks last in the Eastern Conference with 26 goals and has scored only six times in five games in November. The already-struggling offense absorbed another blow with the news on Thursday that center Tyler Ennis underwent groin surgery and will be sidelined indefinitely. New Jersey continued its solid start to the season with a sweep of a home-and-home series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Sunday's 4-1 victory at Carolina marked the Devils' first road victory in six games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New Jersey), MSG-B (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (6-3-3): P.A. Parenteau was a waiver-wire addition to New Jersey after he was placed on waivers by the New York Islanders just prior to the start of the season. It's proved to be a savvy move by the Devils after Parenteau netted his fifth goal and also converted in the shootout in Monday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes. "It was just a matter of not seeing eye to eye with the Islanders," Parenteau said. "I've turned the page and I am just happy to be here."

ABOUT THE SABRES (5-5-3): Although Ennis has scored only once this season, he is a three-time 20-goal scorer for Buffalo, leaving another void in the lineup already missing Jack Eichel, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft. Forward Evander Kane, a 20-goal scorer for Buffalo last season, finally made it back to the lineup on Monday following a 13-game absence due to suffering four cracked ribs in the season opener. Kane has tormented New Jersey with nine goals in 21 career games.

OVERTIME

1. Devils G Keith Kinkaid makes his third start of the season Friday against Buffalo.

2. Sabres backup G Anders Nilsson, who is 4-1-0 with a 1.28 GAA against New Jersey, will get the starting nod Friday.

3. Parenteau is 20-for-43 in the shootout in his career.

PREDICTION: Sabres 3, Devils 2 (OT)