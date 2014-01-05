D‘Agostini’s goal lifts Sabres past Devils

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- After Buffalo’s Saturday morning skate, interim coach Ted Nolan said right winger Matt D‘Agostini needed to spend more time in the “dirty areas” of the ice.

D‘Agostini took that to heart, and it paid off Saturday night.

D‘Agostini scored the winning goal on a rebound in front of the New Jersey net with 8:11 remaining to lead the Sabres to a 2-1 victory over the Devils.

“D‘Agostini’s been playing great. He’s been having some good opportunities but they’ve been opportunities out a little bit further,” Nolan said. “So it’s good to get to that net area, and I was glad to see him get that one.”

The winning goal came on the power play on a rebound opportunity near the New Jersey crease. After Sabres captain Steve Ott rushed toward the net, D‘Agostini sent a backhand shot high above Schneider on the ensuing rebound.

It was D‘Agostini’s first goal of the season and his first as a member of the Sabres. D‘Agostini was acquired off waivers from Pittsburgh in late November.

“We kind of talked about getting inside on them a little bit more,” D‘Agostini said. “I’ve been skating good and getting shots, but mostly on the outside, so getting inside and getting to the net is where you get most goals in this league. I think we did a better job of that.”

Left winger Matt Moulson also scored for Buffalo (12-26-4), which has won five straight games at home and is 6-0-1 in its last seven home games. Goalie Ryan Miller had 21 saves.

Right winger Michael Ryder scored for the Devils (17-18-8). Goalie Cory Schneider had 20 saves.

“It was a tough game,” Devils coach Peter DeBoer said. “They’ve got a good home record for a reason. They play hard here. They try and frustrate you defensively; and, with Miller in net, he gives them a chance every night.”

Ryder tied the game at 1-1 7:46 into the third period with the Devils holding a two-man advantage. Ryder beat Miller from inside the left circle with a quick shot to the short side.

The Devils got the 5-on-3 opportunity after the Sabres were caught with too many men on the ice and defenseman Tyler Myers was penalized for an illegal hit to the head on Devils right winger Dainius Zubrus. Myers clearly hit Zubrus in the head on a physical check along the boards.

New Jersey appeared to make it 1-1 moments before Ryder’s goal, but the play was called back due to the Sabres touching the puck on a delayed penalty.

“We were told that the referee in the neutral zone blew the whistle because of the injury to Zubrus,” DeBoer said. “I don’t know, I didn’t hear one, but he said it was blown. I also wondered why that wasn’t a five-minute major, but I didn’t get an explanation for that. I thought it was a five-minute major.”

Zubrus later retaliated with an interference penalty on Myers, which led to Buffalo’s winning power-play goal.

Moulson broke the scoreless deadlock with 31 seconds left in the second period on a play similar to D‘Agostini’s game-winner. With the Sabres on the power play, center Tyler Ennis skated hard around the Devils’ net to attempt a wrap-around and was stopped by Schneider. The rebound fell to Moulson, who converted for his team-leading 14th goal of the year.

“We haven’t been getting many goals so they more than likely are going to be pretty ugly,” Moulson said. “We’re fine with that and we need to keep doing that -- get pucks to the net, get guys driving to the net and get those dirty goals.”

Both teams got off to a slow start, combining for just 11 shots through the first 20 minutes. New Jersey’s best attempt through 40 minutes came on a shorthanded 2-on-0 rush up ice with under five minutes left in the second, but center Adam Henrique’s shot was stopped by Miller.

“Ryan, quietly, I thought he was sensational again,” Nolan said. “A couple of those saves, I think Henrique tipped the puck on top of the circle. Not too many goaltenders would be able to read that and see that. He made a great save that kept us in the game. ... I don’t think we played all that great in the first, but it was good enough to get a win.”

NOTES: This was the first game with the Sabres for C Zenon Konopka, who was claimed off waivers by Buffalo on Friday. Konopka, 33, joined the Sabres from the Minnesota Wild. Buffalo is Konopka’s seventh NHL team in his career. Coming into the game, he had 29 points in 323 NHL games. ... LW Patrick Elias, RW Cam Janssen and C Jacob Josefson were scratched for the Devils. ... RW Drew Stafford, LW Ville Leino and D Alexander Sulzer were scratched for the Sabres. Stafford suffered an upper-body injury in Buffalo’s Thursday night loss to the Wild. ... This was the second of three meetings between the two teams this year.