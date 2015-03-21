Bernier nets pair as Devils defeat Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Right winger Steve Bernier was rewarded for his hard work Friday night with a pair of goals and a new personal milestone.

The rugged forward scored twice in the second period to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Bernier’s second goal was the 100th of his career.

Bernier ended a 14-game goal drought and helped make up for the loss of New Jersey’s top two scorers. Left winger Mike Cammalleri (illness) and center Patrick Elias (back spasms) were unable to play against Buffalo.

“I didn’t even know he didn’t have a goal in 14 games,” Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello said. “He’s been playing so well I don’t think we worry about scoring. He’s been playing consistently well all year. ... To get him rewarded with goals is great.”

Right winger Jordin Tootoo also scored for the Devils (31-29-11). Goalie Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves.

Bernier opened the scoring 9:08 into the second period on a tap-in in front of the Sabres net. Following a nice setup from Devils center Scott Gomez and some questionable Sabres defending by defensemen Tyson Strachan and Andre Benoit, Bernier had an easy finish.

Bernier’s second goal came five minutes later. After Lindback stopped a chance by Devils center Adam Henrique, the rebound fell right to Bernier, who had another tap-in.

Bernier made sure to keep the puck from his 100th goal.

“I thought it was important to get it,” Bernier said. “It’s been 14 games but I thought we’ve been playing well. I never worry about that stuff but it’s always nice to get one out of the way for sure. But I think it was a great effort by everybody.”

New Jersey dominated the flow of play in what was a slow and methodical game. The Devils are 10-3-2 in their last 15 games but still face an uphill battle to try and grab one of the wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference. New Jersey sits 10 points behind ninth-place Boston.

“You wish it would have happened earlier,” Bernier said. “There’s not much you can do about it right now. Right now what we can do is play our system and try to get better at it every game and I think we’ve been doing this.”

Left winger Matt Moulson scored the lone goal for the Sabres (20-44-7), who have lost eight of their last nine games. Goalie Anders Lindback made 22 saves for Buffalo.

“They clog things up and always capitalize on their opportunities,” Moulson said. “That’s what they did to us tonight, and I think they sucked a little bit of energy out of us.”

Tootoo added some insurance 8:14 into the third period on a strong one-man effort. Tootoo used his speed to skate past Sabres defenseman Mike Weber and beat Lindback with a low shot to the glove side.

“That was a great goal,” Lamoriello said. “That’s what he’s been doing all year as far as just the way he exploded coming out of the zone. I think if you saw the bench, they were as excited as he was.”

Buffalo appeared to open the scoring 7:05 into the first period when left winger Johan Larsson put a rebound past Kinkaid. But a video review found that Larsson used a distinct kicking motion with his skate and the goal was overturned.

“You get a lead on New Jersey, it’s a different game,” Sabres head coach Ted Nolan said. “When you try to go from behind, they clog up the middle. It’s going to be a pretty boring game.”

Moulson finally got the Sabres on the board with 8:19 remaining in the third period on the power play. After Kinkaid made a terrific save on Buffalo center Tyler Ennis’ shot from the left circle, the puck fell to Moulson with an empty net beside him.

NOTES: LW Mike Cammalleri and LW Patrick Elias were scratched for the Devils. Elias missed his third consecutive game because of back spasms and Cammalleri was scratched because of illness. ... D Zach Bogosian (lower body) and G Chad Johnson (lower body) were scratched for the Sabres. ... Before the game, the Sabres recalled C Mikhail Grigorenko from the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League. They also assigned C Tim Schaller and D Chad Ruhwedel back to the Americans. Grigorenko joined the Sabres for the sixth time this season and has 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 40 games with Rochester. ... This was the third and final meeting between the Sabres and Devils this season.