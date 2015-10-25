EditorsNote: updates

Henrique scores two goals to pace Devils

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Winless a week ago, the New Jersey Devils have not lost since.

And for the first time this season, they didn’t need overtime to get the job done.

Adam Henrique scored two goals and assisted on another as the Devils beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory and first regulation win.

“We’re on a great run,” Henrique said. “Set some short-term goals for ourselves and for the team and we’ve had a great week. Got that first win under our belt. We turned things around, stuck with things and really put the work in.”

Left winger Mike Cammalleri added a goal and two assists for the Devils (4-3-1). During the win streak, Cammalleri has amassed eight points.

Defenseman David Schlemko scored the go-ahead goal in the comeback win, and goaltender Cory Schneider made 26 saves. Schneider is now 4-0-1 with a .931 save percentage in his last five outings.

Center Ryan O‘Reilly and right winner Tyler Ennis each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (2-6), and rookie sensation Jack Eichel scored his third goal of the year.

But the Sabres watched top-line left winger Evander Kane go down with what appeared to be a left knee injury in the third period. After a collision with Schlemko, Kane stayed on the ice for several minutes before skating off the ice with the help of trainers.

Sabres coach Dan Bylsma did not update on Kane’s condition after the game. “I don’t want to speculate,” Bylsma said.

Buffalo goaltender Linus Ullmark made 24 saves in his NHL debut. Ullmark, a sixth-round pick of the Sabres in 2012, played the past four seasons in the Swedish Hockey League and started three games in Rochester of the American Hockey League before being recalled Friday.

“He looked like an NHL goalie,” Bylsma said. “I just don’t like the time of the goals. We needed a save.”

Eichel said the Sabres need to take advantage of the scoring chances they are getting.

“We’re getting a lot every game,” Eichel said. “We’re getting a lot every game. It seems like we’re right there. But at the end of the day, there is not enough.”

Henrique, the Devils’ top-line center, took advantage of his best chance, securing the victory with a short-handed breakaway goal that made it 4-2 with 10:45 remaining in the third period. Henrique stole the puck from Sabres defenseman Cody Franson at the blue line before he backhanded a shot over Ullmark’s glove for his team-high sixth goal of the season.

Eichel, the 18-year-old center selected with the No. 2 pick, scored on the power play with 44.5 seconds remaining to bring the Sabres within a goal.

But the Devils hung on for their fourth straight one-goal win, but the first that didn’t require overtime.

“It’s good because they are not coming easy,” Devils coach John Hynes said. “We have to really work for our two points, and that’s a good thing, particularly early in the year because you build up some resiliency and some composure.”

Buffalo scored a first-period goal for just the second time this season and the first time in six home games to build an early 1-0 lead.

Ennis scored his second goal of the season on a power play 8:42 into the game. O‘Reilly and defenseman Franson set up Ennis for a slap shot from above the left circle. The goal came 12 seconds after Henrique took a slashing penalty in the offensive zone.

Henrique atoned for the penalty in the final minute of the first period, poking in a loose puck in front of the net for his team-high fifth goal of the season. Cammalleri and right winger Lee Stempniak assisted on the tying goal.

O‘Reilly scored on a backhand shot 2:32 into the second period to put Buffalo back up 2-1. Rookie right winger Sam Reinhart, who was also screening in front on the Sabres’ first goal, deflected an Ennis shot from the right point to O‘Reilly on the left side of the net. The goal, O‘Reilly’s third of the season, came one second after the Devils killed a penalty.

The Devils tied the score with 11:03 left in the second period when Cammalleri buried a short wrist shot. Rookie center Sergey Kalinin picked up his first career assist on the goal.

Schlemko scored his first goal with the Devils to give New Jersey a 3-2 lead in the final minute of the third period. Cammalleri and Henrique set up the goal with sharp cross-ice passes. Schlemko signed as a free agent in September after playing for Calgary last season.

NOTES: Coming off a 7-2 loss to Montreal on Friday, Bylsma shuffled his lineup, benching LW Marcus Foligno (lower-body injury) and D Mike Weber in favor of C David Legwand and D Carlo Colaiacovo. Both had been healthy scratches the night before. ... Devils LW Tuomo Ruutu missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury. D Jon Merrill was a healthy scratch. ... Bylsma and Devils general manager Ray Shero worked together in Pittsburgh from 2008 to 2014. Shero reportedly requested permission to speak with Bylsma for the Devils’ coaching vacancy in May, before Bylsma was hired by Buffalo. ... This was the first of three games the Sabres and Devils will play this season. They meet next Dec. 15 in Buffalo.