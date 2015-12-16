Devils rebound to blank Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- New Jersey coach John Hynes gave his team a grade of F-minus following a 4-0 defeat to the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night, the Devils responded accordingly.

Goalie Cory Schneider made 25 saves and right wingers Lee Stempniak and Jiri Tlusty scored to lead the Devils to a 2-0 road victory.

“I’d say they got back to an A-plus,” Hynes said. “That’s a good recipe.”

The game featured few scoring opportunities for both teams and largely focused on defensive play. But once the Devils (16-11-4) grabbed a lead, they were on their way.

“A great response from everybody,” Schneider said. “Our attacking the puck was better, our neutral zone and everything was better. Coach kind of challenged us after the last game there, not good enough. I thought we responded really well and are happy with the results.”

Stempniak opened the scoring with 2:33 left in the second period on a rebound opportunity in front of the Sabres net. After left winger Mike Cammalleri’s shot from the right circle was stopped, Stempniak pounced for his 12th goal of the year.

Tlusty made it 2-0 4:12 into the third period after the Sabres were unable to clear the puck out of the defensive zone. The puck eventually caromed to the middle of the ice, where Tlusty spun around and fired a bouncing puck into the top corner of the net for his second goal of the season. Tlusty hadn’t scored since New Jersey’s season opener on Oct. 9.

“It’s definitely nice to have one,” Tlusty said of ending his scoring drought. “The puck was kind of following me and I was trying to shoot everything I had in the second half. I found one and found a way to put one past the goalie and it’s a good feeling. You know when you’re struggling to start the season and this goal was kind of a big boost. I think that was an all-around really good effort from the team and it was just a fun game to play.”

The Devils benefited from the return of left winger Adam Henrique, who returned after missing the previous two games with a lower-body injury.

Goalie Linus Ullmark made 19 saves in a losing effort for the Sabres (13-16-3).

“It seems whenever we get some speed, whenever we get a little break, they get over (the) top of us right away,” Sabres center Sam Reinhart said. “You’ve got to praise them. ... They play their systems and stick to it very well.”

Buffalo’s two best scoring chances of the evening came on a power play just past the midway point of the third period. Center Ryan O‘Reilly had a puck jump over his stick when faced with an open net, and left winger Matt Moulson was stopped from close range.

“I thought we had a few opportunities,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. “We missed the net with most of them, couldn’t capitalize, couldn’t put them in trouble. I think in the second period they kind of took the game to us in terms of where it was played and how it was played. We got caught in some long situations playing (in the defensive) zone. Eventually they capitalized on the situation.”

This was the first time brothers Ryan O‘Reilly and Cal O‘Reilly played in an NHL game together. Ryan O‘Reilly has been one of Buffalo’s best players this season, with 38 points in 32 games. Cal O‘Reilly was called up from the AHL’s Rochester Americans on Dec. 4 and played in his first game with the Sabres against New Jersey.

NOTES: LW Marcus Foligno (upper body) and D Carlo Colaiacovo were scratched for the Sabres. ... C Brian O‘Neill, C Stefan Matteau and D Eric Gelinas were scratched for the Devils. ... Earlier Tuesday, Sabres coach Dan Bylsma provided an update on injured G Robin Lehner (high ankle sprain). Bylsma said Lehner is making progress and has had several good days on the ice. Lehner, Buffalo’s starting goaltender, has been out since Buffalo’s season opener against Ottawa. ... This was the second of three meetings between the Sabres and Devils this season. Their next meeting takes place April 5 in New Jersey.