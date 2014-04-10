Preview: Devils at Senators

The New Jersey Devils tied a franchise record they would rather forget, failing to make the playoffs for a second straight season - the first time that’s occurred since 1985-87. Detroit and Columbus wrapped up the final two playoff slots in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday night, rendering New Jersey’s visit to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night meaningless. This marks the third time in four seasons that the Devils will be spectators when the postseason begins.

Ottawa was officially elimination for playoff contention despite Tuesday’s 4-1 win at the New York Islanders, marking only the third time since 1996 that the club has failed to reach the postseason. The Senators allowed the fewest goals in the Eastern Conference last season, but has surrendered the second-highest total in the East this season. Goaltender Craig Anderson is coming off a 45-save effort against New York, a rare bright performance in an otherwise forgettable season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), RSNE (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (34-29-16): New Jersey can point to a number of reasons why it came up short of a playoff bid, but its last seven games tell the story. The Devils went 3-1-3 in that span, falling in regulation to Calgary 1-0 and suffering three shootout losses to continue a maddening trend that has seen the club come up empty in all 11 games that went to the bonus format this season. Throughout every year, you’re always going to have some points that slip away, but when you’re fighting that hard from the beginning it’s tough when you let points slip away,” defenseman Andy Greene said.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (34-31-14): Jason Spezza got off to a hot start this season with seven goals and three assists in his first 10 games and he appears intent on finishing in similar fashion. The captain scored twice against the Islanders - his first multiple-goal game since Oct. 23 - and added an assist to give him 18 points in his last 14 games, but he was focused on other numbers after the Senators were eliminated. ““We haven’t collected enough points,” Spezza said. “You can’t leave it up to other teams to lose games. ”Everybody wins at this time of year.”

OVERTIME

1. Devils G Cory Schneider, who has allowed six goals in his last five starts, will be in net for the fifth straight game.

2. Senators D Erik Karlsson had two goals and 10 assists in 12 games against New Jersey.

3. Devils F Patrik Elias, who missed the last two games with a head injury, returned to practice Wednesday and hopes to play versus Ottawa.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Devils 2