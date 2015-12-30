Preview: Devils at Senators

The Ottawa Senators attempt to shake off an embarrassing defeat and extend their home winning streak to six games when they host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. Ottawa was forced to settle for a split of its home-and-home series with the Bruins after suffering a 7-3 defeat in Boston on Tuesday but hopes to return to its winning ways at Canadian Tire Centre, where it hasn’t lost since Dec. 1 against Philadelphia.

The Senators look to end the calendar year on a high note as they enter Wednesday’s matchup having lost six of their last nine contests. New Jersey also is coming off a home-and-home split, thanks to a comeback victory over visiting Carolina on Tuesday in which it scored on two of its four third-period shots. Kyle Palmieri is riding a three-game goal-scoring streak that has raised his team-leading total to 16 tallies while the Devils have won two of their last three contests following a three-game skid (0-2-1). New Jersey claimed the first meeting of the season with Ottawa on Oct. 22, rallying from a two-goal deficit in the third period to post a 5-4 victory in a shootout.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), TSN5, TVA (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (18-14-5): Lee Stempniak could not ask for a better opponent against which to end his six-game goal-scoring drought. The 32-year-old right wing was instrumental in earning New Jersey the win over Ottawa in their first matchup, setting up Adam Henrique’s goal that halved the Devils’ deficit and netting the tying tally with 32 seconds remaining in regulation before scoring the decisive goal in the fourth round of the shootout. Travis Zajac notched two assists Tuesday for his first points in six contests but has not scored a goal in his last 17 games.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (18-13-6): Despite his team’s current struggles, captain Erik Karlsson has been doing his part offensively, collecting three goals and six assists during a seven-game point streak. The defenseman leads the club with 41 points — seven more than Mike Hoffman, who ended a five-game goal-scoring drought Tuesday with his team-leading 18th of the season. Veteran enforcer Chris Neil has recorded only five points this campaign but is coming off his second two-point performance — with the first occurring in the October contest against New Jersey.

OVERTIME

1. The Senators have earned at least one point in 11 of their last 12 home games (9-1-2).

2. New Jersey RW Bobby Farnham is hoping to make it two goals in as many games since being activated from injured reserve Tuesday after going eight contests without one before getting hurt.

3. Ottawa C Kyle Turris is second on the team with 13 goals but enters Wednesday’s contest with a six-game drought.

PREDICTION: Senators 4, Devils 3