G Condon comes off bench to lead Sens past Isles

NEW YORK -- Ottawa Senators backup goalie Mike Condon made a snap-of-the-fingers transformation Sunday night.

Condon stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced in relief of the injured Andrew Hammond as the Senators won for the second time in as many nights, beating the New York Islanders 6-2 at Barclays Center.

Condon, who started the previous five games and earned the win Saturday as Ottawa beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1, began Sunday night with the best seat in the house -- right behind the Senators' net -- as the backup to Hammond, who drew his first start since Oct. 17.

The unusual vantage point meant Condon understand exactly what happened with a little more than five minutes left in the first period. Hammond, who stopped all seven shots he faced, injured an ankle falling down as he and teammate Dion Phaneuf combined to knock a loose puck out of the crease.

"As soon as I saw him move, I knew he was hurt," Condon said. "So I took my gum out, took a swig of water and cracked my knuckles and went out there."

Sitting behind the net also kept Condon sharper than he might have been on the Senators' bench, as he would be in most other arenas.

"It's a perspective you don't usually get in most NHL rinks," Condon said. "Kind of keeps you in the game a little bit more because pucks are still flying at you when you're sitting behind there. You still get to gauge the speed."

Condon stopped both shots he faced in the first period and the Senators -- who led 1-0 at the time of Hammond's exit thanks to a goal by Bobby Ryan -- doubled their lead when Zack Smith redirected a shot by Mark Stone with 2:40 left in the period.

Anders Lee scored 27 seconds into the second for the Islanders, and Anthony Beauvillier tied the game on a breakaway goal with 5:53 left in the period, but Condon turned back the final 15 shots he faced.

"That's tough -- I've never had to be in that position, to be a backup goalie and sit there and you're cold and (have to) come on and make saves," Smith said. "Obviously, it's very professional of him to be able to come in and do that."

Stone snapped the tie by scoring a power play goal just 56 seconds after Beauvillier's goal.

The Islanders threatened just once in the third period -- center John Tavares appeared to score a one-on-four goal, but officials ruled the shot, which pinged off the post, and did not cross the goal line -- and the Senators pulled away on Derick Brassard's rebound goal at 5:45 and empty netters by Smith and Tom Pyatt in the final 3:30.

"Unique situation, especially in a back-to-back," Condon said. "We're just very fortunate we came out on top."

The winning streak is the first for the Senators (18-11-3) since they won four straight from Nov. 22-27. Ottawa outscored the San Jose Sharks, the Devils and the Islanders 12-6 in collecting five points over the past three games.

"The last three games after the road trip was definitely a reload moment, where the guys rebounded and showed character," Senators coach Guy Boucher said.

Goalie Jean-Francois Berube made 28 saves for the free-falling Islanders (11-14-6), who lost their fifth straight (0-4-1) to fall into the Eastern Conference basement. New York reached the second round of the playoffs last spring for the first time since 1993.

"There's not much to say, we lost," Tavares said. "We didn't win. That's what matters. Break it down all we want. We just needed the result."

The Islanders went 5-0-1 in the six games prior to their current skid, during which they were tied or ahead after two periods four times.

"We're down 2-0, we're resilient, we come right back," Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. "They continue to work, and that's all we ask them to do. We've just got to find a way to fight through it."

NOTES: The Islanders scratched C Casey Cizikas (upper body) and G Thomas Greiss. Coach Jack Capuano said Cizikas, who was injured Thursday, has yet to resume skating. ... Islanders LW Andrew Ladd played in his 800th NHL game. ... The Senators scratched G Craig Anderson, who remains with his wife as she undergoes cancer treatment, as well as D Ben Harpur. In addition, LW Mike Hoffman completed his two-game suspension for crosschecking San Jose Sharks C Logan Couture on Wednesday. ... Senators C Jean-Gabriel Pageau played in his 200th game with the team on Saturday. He is the 51st skater in franchise history to play at least 200 games.