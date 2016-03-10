Preview: Devils at Sharks

After routinely making themselves at home on the road this season, the San Jose Sharks will have plenty of time to get re-acquainted with their fans at SAP Center in the next 2 1/2 weeks. The Sharks begin a three-game homestand on Thursday to open a stretch of nine contests in their next 10 at home when they host the New Jersey Devils.

“It seemed like we were on the road all of February, and like we’ve been coming to Canada every other day,” Logan Couture told the San Jose Mercury News after scoring twice in a 3-0 victory over Edmonton on Tuesday. “It’ll be nice to get back home, but we have to start winning at home.” While the Sharks are 5-1-0 in their last six to nip at the heels of Pacific Division heavyweights Anaheim and Los Angeles, New Jersey has lost eight of its last 10 to fall six points behind Detroit in the race for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Adam Henrique scored in the Devils’ 2-1 shootout loss to the Sharks on Oct. 16 and had four goals in a three-game stretch before being held off the scoresheet in Sunday’s 6-1 setback to Pittsburgh.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New Jersey), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (31-29-7): Keith Kinkaid admitted feeling pretty low after getting pummeled by the Penguins until he received some comforting words from fellow goaltender Cory Schneider. “He shot me a text and talked to me after the game to help me out,” the 26-year-old Kinkaid told NJ.com of Schneider, who is sidelined with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee. “He said, ‘Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Be yourself and do what got you here.’ I really appreciated that. We have a good goalie bond and a friendship.” Kinkaid, who has dropped four of six road contests, will face the Sharks for the first time in his career .

ABOUT THE SHARKS (37-23-6): Captain Joe Pavelski tallied for the fifth time in six contests on Tuesday, but was held off the scoresheet in the first meeting with New Jersey before converting in the shootout. Defenseman Brent Burns also tallied in the bonus format of that contest and the NHL’s Third Star of the Week extended his point streak to five games (four goals, five assists) by setting up Couture’s second goal versus the Oilers. Veteran forward Joe Thornton, who also had an assist against Edmonton, is riding a six-game point streak (one goal, seven assists) and has one point in 33 of his last 37 contests (11 goals, 37 assists).

OVERTIME

1. San Jose G Martin Jones, who made 31 saves in the first meeting with New Jersey, has yielded just six goals during his four-game winning streak.

2. Devils D David Warsofsky practiced on Wednesday after missing the last two contests with a lower-body injury.

3. While San Jose leads the NHL in wins (25) and points (53) on the road, it is just 12-14-3 at home this season.

PREDICTION: Sharks 2, Devils 1