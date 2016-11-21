Preview: Devils at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have played more road games than anyone in the league this season and will get a chance for some home cooking with five in a row and seven of the next eight at SAP Center. The Sharks look to shake off some injury woes and put together a run when they host the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

“That can’t be underestimated how tough that is,” San Jose coach Peter DeBoer told reporters of the road stretch after his team finished its latest trek at 3-2-1. “If we go home and make some hay, we’ll be in a good spot.” The Sharks are missing Tomas Hertl (lower body) for an indefinite period, but the Devils won’t feel sorry as they are without leading scorer Taylor Hall (knee). New Jersey, which is concluding a four-game road trip, has dropped consecutive games at Anaheim and Los Angeles since putting together a five-game winning streak and needs to find answers on the power play. The Devils are scoreless on 26 opportunities with the man advantage over their last eight contests.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (9-5-3): In addition to Hall, New Jersey is without veteran forward Mike Cammalleri (personal), while rookie defenseman Yohann Auvitu (upper body) is questionable for Monday. The Devils are getting strong play from Cory Schneider (7-5-2, .923 save percentage) and blue-liner Damon Severson, who shares the team lead in points with 12, but coach John Hynes needs more others. Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri have recorded just three goals apiece through the first 17 games after netting 30 apiece last season.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (9-8-1): San Jose is in the process of figuring out just how severe Hertl’s injury is as the veteran Patrick Marleau took his spot as the third-line center in a 3-2 overtime loss to Arizona on Saturday. “Someone will step up in his role,” forward Tommy Wingels told reporters. “Everyone’s going to have to pick up their game a little bit.” Captain Joe Pavelski leads the team with 16 points while defenseman Brent Burns has registered 14 for the Sharks, who also are struggling on the power play - going 1-for-20 over their last seven games.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey D Andy Greene is expected to play his 329th consecutive game, passing Sergei Brylin for the third-longest streak in club history.

2. San Jose G Martin Jones allowed nine goals while starting five of the six games on the team's just-concluded road trip.

3. The Devils have earned at least one point in three straight games against the Sharks (2-0-1).

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Devils 2