Devils dump Sharks to cap successful trip

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Despite playing without leading scorer Jaromir Jagr, the depleted New Jersey Devils found enough offense to surprise the San Jose Sharks on Monday night.

Centers Travis Zajac and Jacob Josefson scored third-period goals to turn a close game into a 5-2 victory for the visitors, who do not play against until Jan. 28.

“Anytime you can come in here and play Los Angeles, Anaheim and San Jose and come out with four points, you’re going to feel good, especially losing the second one and coming right back,” Devils acting head coach Lou Lamoriello said.

San Jose, 0-for-4 on the power play, including three failures in a pivotal final period, fell to 1-1-1 during a key seven-game homestand. The Sharks outshot the Devils 18-5 in the final period to no avail. San Jose also lost two regulars to injury, defenseman Justin Braun and right winger Tommy Wingels.

“I‘m concerned about the life we bring to the rink and to the games,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said. “I don’t know if you want to call it passion, but the internal drive per person is not where it needs to be right now. And these are important games.”

Braun blocked a shot by New Jersey center Michael Cammalleri six minutes into the second period, and he sustained an upper-body injury. He did not return. Wingels got slashed during one of San Jose’s third-period power plays, also incurring an upper-body ailment.

Injuries aside, lapses in consistency and overall lack of execution on the defensive side of the puck are hurting the teetering Sharks right now.

“We have to understand we’re in a dogfight every night,” Sharks right winger Joe Pavelski said. “Where we’re at, we want to start trending upward, and we’re not. We’re just staying level. We need these games.”

The teams traded goals in the middle period, allowing the visitors to take a 3-2 edge to the third.

The Sharks tied the game 2-2 four minutes into the second when left winger Matt Nieto one-timed his fourth goal of the season on a goalmouth feed from right winger Tyler Kennedy. Sharks defenseman Brent Burns helped to create a three-on-two break by joining the rush.

Burns continued to be busy, taking his third straight minor at 13:32, a penalty that would prove costly.

Having killed 13 straight power plays over four games, the San Jose finally surrendered one when Cammalleri beat goalie Alex Stalock at 14:45 for a 3-2 lead.

“We played a great game, we had a great start,” New Jersey goalie Cory Schneider said. “Good bounce back from a tough game the other night. You have to give my teammates all the credit in the world. They got big goals when we needed to, made the big penalty kills when we had to. I couldn’t have asked for more out of them.”

The Sharks (24-17-6) earned their first power play late in the second period but failed to gain the equalizer despite putting five shots on goal.

The Devils (17-22-8) scored twice within 35 seconds late in the opening period to take a 2-1 lead to the first intermission.

San Jose forwards Tomas Hertl and Kennedy couldn’t prevent New Jersey fourth-line right winger Jordin Tootoo from getting two swipes from the slot to score his fourth goal of the season at 15:29.

A pair of ex-Sharks combined on New Jersey’s go-ahead goal.

Center Scott Gomez hounded San Jose defenseman Brenden Dillon into a turnover and set up hard-charging right winger Steve Bernier at 16:04. Bernier had a step on Wingels.

“It never really felt dangerous on their part, but they got a couple goals around the net that we can’t let happen,” said Pavelski, who gave the hosts a 1-0 lead at 3:49 with his 23rd goal. “We didn’t have enough pressure after that.”

Schneider made 34 saves for the win. Stalock stopped 29 shots.

“We wanted two points,” Gomez said, “and not only that, but to win two out of three coming out West. That’s the most important thing. To see Toots get a goal, that was huge. And Josefson. That was great to see them put it in. The guys that came in tonight, they helped us out.”

On the other side, McLellan said, “There wasn’t a lot of good in our game. This may sound strange, but our power play was probably the best part of our game, and we gave up a short-handed goal. That probably sums up our night.”

NOTES: The Devils continue to play without their leading scorer, RW Jaromir Jagr. The 42-year-old, who has 25 points, has missed consecutive games due to the flu. He and LW Tuomo Ruutu, also suffering from the flu, are expected to return after the All-Star break when the Devils open a five-game homestand. ... C Stephen Gionta (hand), D Bryce Salvador (lower body), D Damon Severson (ankle) and RW Ryane Clowe (concussion) continue to be unavailable to New Jersey. ... The Sharks close out the pre-All-Star break portion of their schedule with a game at home against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. ... San Jose’s Tomas Hertl remained at center for a fourth straight game, but had new linemates in LW Matt Nieto and RW Tyler Kennedy. ... RW Barclay Goodrow, LW John Scott and D Matt Tennyson were healthy scratches for San Jose, while LW Joe Whitney and D Peter Harrold did not dress for New Jersey.