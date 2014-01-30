Preview: Devils at Stars

The Dallas Stars hope to wrap up a five-game homestand on a winning note when they host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. The Stars attempt to rebound from a 4-3 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night that snapped a three-game winning streak in which they outscored the opposition by a staggering 14-1 margin. The teams squared off two weeks ago in New Jersey and the Devils squeezed out a 1-0 victory, which marked the only time this season that Dallas has been shut out.

Playing outdoors did not agree with New Jersey, which was hammered by the New York Rangers 7-3 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday and followed that up with a 3-0 loss at St. Louis on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game road trip. The back-to-back defeats riled up forward Ryane Clowe, who ended up fighting St. Louis’ Roman Polak and came away needing stitches in his right finger. ”We gotta go take those games,  Clowe said. “I just think we gotta get a little more bite in our game overall.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), FSSW (Dallas)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (22-21-11): Clowe is not the only player disgruntled with the play of New Jersey, which is languishing in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division but trails third-place Philadelphia by only three points. Veteran Patrik Elias told the Star-Ledger of Newark that selfish play has been a detriment to the team. We have good enough players to win hockey games,“ Elias said. ”We’ve done that in the past and in a lot of the 54 games we’ve played this year, but guys can t do it by themselves. We have to play the way we played before. 

ABOUT THE STARS (24-21-8): Dallas rewarded forward Ryan Garbutt with a three-year contract extension worth a reported $1.8 million on Wednesday. Garbutt compiled a combined five goals and eight assists in 56 games over his first two seasons with the team, but he has registered career highs with 10 goals and eight assists this season. He s added a lot of speed to our team. He s an important guy on our penalty kill,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “On the offensive side, if you can get into that 10-15 goal range you ll be a factor, and that s a very effective player.”

OVERTIME

1. Dallas has scored a power-play goal in eight consecutive games.

2. The Devils have killed off 28 of their last 31 short-handed situations.

3. Stars captain Jamie Benn has three goals and five assists during a four-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Devils 2