Preview: Devils at Stars

The New Jersey Devils aim for their fifth consecutive victory Tuesday as they take to the road to begin a four-game trip against the Dallas Stars. New Jersey begins its trek after completing home-and-home sweeps of Carolina and Buffalo, gliding to a 4-2 triumph over the Sabres on Saturday to improve to 6-0-1 on its own ice.

Taylor Hall has gone eight games without a goal but notched a pair of assists in the Devils' most recent win, giving him five in as many contests and a team-leading 12 points. Dallas returns home following a 2-1-2 road trip that concluded Sunday with a 5-4 overtime loss to Vancouver. The Stars squandered three leads, including a 3-1 advantage in the third period, as they failed in their attempt for their first three-game winning streak of the campaign. Patrick Eaves scored twice, giving him four goals in as many games and six on the season - one behind team leader Tyler Seguin.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (8-3-3): Mike Cammalleri has missed two straight games for personal reasons and it is uncertain when the veteran will return to the lineup. New Jersey assigned Luke Gazdic to Albany of the American Hockey League after the left wing cleared waivers and acquired right wing Petr Straka from Philadelphia for a low draft pick over the weekend and assigned him to Albany. Straka, a 24-year-old Czech, notched two assists in three games with the Flyers in 2014-15.

ABOUT THE STARS (6-6-4): Seguin entered Monday's action tied with Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele for the league lead in scoring with 20 points, including two goals and six assists during his current five-game streak. Patrick Sharp, who has missed the last 12 contests with a concussion, has been skating since last week and could be in the lineup on Tuesday. Antoine Roussel is riding a six-game point streak, while he and Lauri Korpikoski have scored a goal in each of their last three contests.

OVERTIME

1. Despite their winning streak, the Devils are 0-for-20 on the power play over their last five games.

2. Dallas enters with a five-game point streak (3-0-2) against the Devils.

3. New Jersey defensemen have recorded eight goals in 14 contests this season.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Devils 1