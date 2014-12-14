Stars post 4-3 win over Devils

DALLAS -- After three tough days of practice, the Dallas Stars needed a tangible result.

And thanks to centers Tyler Seguin and Jason Spezza, who had a goal and an assist each in a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils at American Airlines Center on Saturday night, the Stars accomplished their goal.

“The guys put in a lot of work,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “They were very receptive to what we tried to do for a couple of days.”

Dallas left winger Antoine Roussel had two assists and Stars goaltender Kari Lehtonen stopped 28 of 31 shots as the Stars finished 2-1-0 in their three-game homestand.

“It really is one game at a time,” Ruff said. “Let’s move on to that next one, just take it a game at a time.”

Seguin, Spezza, defenseman Trevor Daley and center Shawn Horcoff scored for Dallas (11-13-5).

New Jersey (11-15-5) got goals from defensemen Jon Merrill and Eric Gelinas and center Scott Gomez.

Gomez’s first goal of the season came off a rebound with 1:07 remaining in regulation with the extra attacker and made it a one-goal game, but the Devils couldn’t find an equalizer.

The Stars struck first when Seguin scored his NHL-leading 23rd goal 14:29 into the game. Seguin beat Devils goaltender Cory Schneider over his glove with a slap shot from the slot after left winger Erik Cole faked a shot before feeding Seguin.

New Jersey right winger Michael Ryder nearly tied it at 15:53 of the first period, but his snap from the right circle hit the right post.

Dallas went ahead 2-0 with three minutes remaining in the first period when Spezza scored his sixth goal of the season. He was first denied by Schneider and then by Merrill before scoring with a wrist shot that went top shelf after the puck deflected off Merrill’s left skate.

The Stars led 2-0 after one period, but the Devils responded with two goals in the second period within 3:20 to tie the score.

Merrill scored his second goal of the season, on a power play 4:26 into the second period, with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Lehtonen short side.

“Yeah, it was a great pass,” Merrill said. “I just put it on net and it went in.”

New Jersey was on the power play after Dallas left winger and captain Jamie Benn was called for high-sticking 17 seconds earlier.

The Devils then drew even at 7:46 of the second period when Gelinas beat Lehtonen with a wrist shot from the left point. Lehtonen was screened by Stars defenseman John Klingberg and didn’t see Gelinas’ shot sail in under his right shoulder.

New Jersey lost left winger Michael Cammalleri to an injury early in the second period and he did not return.

“Lower body is what I’ve been told,” Devils coach Peter DeBoer said of Cammalleri’s injury.

Stars center Travis Morin, playing his first NHL game this season after being recalled from AHL Texas earlier this week, found the right post with a close-range wrist shot from the slot at 10:42.

Dallas answered at 14:55 of the second period when Daley scored his sixth goal of the season with a slap shot from the right circle. Roussel fed Daley from the slot and Daley beat Schneider short side.

“(Roussel) made an unbelievable play,” Daley said. “He kept the puck down low, recycled it. I just did what I always do, close my eyes and shoot.”

The Stars regained their two-goal edge at 3:08 remaining in the second period when Horcoff scored his fourth of the season, finishing off the rush after a pass from center Vernon Fiddler. Horcoff’s goal on a quick wrist shot from the slot was his first in 11 games.

Schneider stopped 29 of 33 shots before being relieved by Keith Kinkaid to begin the third period. Kinkaid stopped all three shots he faced before leaving the ice with 2:33 remaining in regulation and again with 1:00 remaining after the Gomez goal.

NOTES: Stars LW Ryan Garbutt (suspension), LW Travis Moen (upper body) and D Jamie Oleksiak, who was called up from AHL Texas on Saturday afternoon, were scratched. Garbutt was beginning a three-game suspension for slew-footing Winnipeg D Dustin Byfuglien during a 5-2 loss to the Jets on Tuesday. ... Devils D Seth Helgeson and C Dainius Zubrus (leg laceration) were scratched. ... Stars LW Ales Hemsky returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in the past two games. ... Devils D Eric Gelinas returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in the past two games. ... Stars C Travis Morin, recalled from AHL Texas on Thursday, made his season debut. Morin had 24 points in 21 games in the AHL. ... Devils RW Jaromir Jagr and RW Michael Ryder each once played in Dallas. ... Saturday marks the final regular-season meeting between these clubs.