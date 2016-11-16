Devils win fifth straight. defeat Stars in OT

DALLAS -- During their current five-game winning streak, the New Jersey Devils have found a way to win. On Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center, the Devils needed overtime to scratch out a 2-1 victory.

Adam Henrique scored 44 seconds into the extra frame, ending a game that was tied 1-1 after one and two periods, and went 50:10 between goals.

Henrique tapped in a Kyle Palmieri pass off the rush for New Jersey (9-3-3), who is now 4-3 in overtime this season. Cory Schneider stopped 23 of 24 shots for the Devils, who have their first five-game winning streak since February 2013.

"It's a big win," Henrique said. "We've been playing well. Everybody's contributing. Offense or not, you know you have to contribute somehow and it's showing with the two points at the end. Those are the most important points."

Patrick Eaves scored the lone goal for Dallas (6-6-5), who is 0-5 in overtime this season. The Stars have lost their last eight in overtime dating back to last season.

New Jersey struck first when Damon Severson scored from the slot 7:40 into the game to give the visitors an early lead. After Beau Bennett stole the puck from John Klingberg at the Dallas blue line, Bennett fed PA Parenteau to start the rush.

Parenteau then flipped a backhand pass from the left circle into the slot and Severson finished perfectly for his third goal of the season.

"He (Klingberg) knows it's a big turnover. I don't have to say anything," Stars coach Lindy Ruff said.

Dallas answered at 10:33 of the first when Eaves scored his seventh goal of the season off the rush. Antoine Roussel fed Eaves from the slot and Eaves beat Schneider top shelf to his short side for the equalizer.

Roussel now has a point in seven straight games, the longest current streak in the NHL.

"We knew it was going to be a tight-checking game," Eaves said. "We had a couple good looks, and they just didn't go in."

Schneider denied Adam Cracknell twice in succession in the second period, first turning Cracknell's backhand at 8:22 away and then denying Cracknell's chance to score off the rebound at the near post two seconds later.

The Devils had a great chance to regain the lead in the waning seconds of the middle frame, but Bennett's backhand on a breakaway instead deflected off the near post 42 seconds before the second intermission.

"Tonight I thought our guys did a good job of remaining consistent and playing to our identity," Devils coach John Hynes said. "Fortunately, we were able to find a way to win the game."

Antti Niemi stopped 31 of 33 shots in a losing effort for Dallas.

"They were on top of us," Ruff said of the Devils. "They've got a real mobile (defense), so when we didn't get the puck in the right place on entries they got it back and we were chasing them up ice most of the night."

New Jersey was without forward Taylor Hall (lower body), who leads the Devils with 12 points this season.

"Taylor (Hall) is going back to New Jersey for further evaluation," Hynes said postgame. "It's lower body and we'll have an update in a couple days."

Hynes did not have any further update on veteran forward Michael Cammalleri, who continues to be out due to personal reasons.

The Devils, who continue their four-game road trip Thursday at Anaheim, last lost Nov. 5 at Tampa Bay.

"I think a lot of the credit (for this streak) goes to the players," Hynes said. "When you win games, the players have to have a certain work ethic, they have to make smart plays, they have to make the right decisions and they have to play consistently. And I think we've been fortunate enough to be able to do that."

NOTES: The Stars scratched D Esa Lindell and D Jamie Oleksiak. ... The Devils scratched LW Michael Cammalleri (personal reasons), LW Taylor Hall (lower body) and D Jon Merrill. ... Stars C Jason Spezza returned to the lineup after missing the previous five games with a lower-body injury. ... Devils C Vernon Fiddler spent the previous five seasons in Dallas. Fiddler received a standing ovation from the crowd during a first-period video tribute. ... Stars G Antti Niemi started his eighth game, his first start since Nov. 5 against Chicago. ... Devils G Cory Schneider made his 12th start of the season. ... Stars RW Patrick Eaves played despite missing morning skate. ... The Devils are beginning a four-game road trip. ... C Cody Eakin (knee) and RW Patrick Sharp (concussion) both wore non-contact red jerseys during morning skate on Tuesday. Eakin, who has yet to play this season, could return later this week.