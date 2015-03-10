Preview: Devils at Wild

The Minnesota Wild look to bounce back from a rare loss when they host the New Jersey Devils in the middle contest of their three-game homestand on Tuesday. Minnesota had its five-game winning streak snapped Sunday as its comeback from a three-goal, third-period deficit fell short in a 3-2 loss to Colorado. The Wild, who dropped to 16-3-2 in their last 21 contests, have a one-point lead over Winnipeg for the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

New Jersey is coming off its third win in four games, a 5-2 home triumph over Philadelphia on Sunday. Adam Henrique recorded his sixth career two-goal performance and Steve Bernier collected a career-high three assists as the Devils improved to 7-2-1 in their last 10 contests. New Jersey is seeking a sweep of the two-game season series after posting a 3-1 victory at home on Nov. 11.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (28-28-10): Scott Gomez notched two assists Sunday to raise his career total with New Jersey to 355, moving him past John MacLean for third place on the franchise list. The 35-year-old Alaskan, who is in his second stint with the club, also pulled even with Scott Niedermayer for fourth in team history with 476 points. Bernier’s three-point performance against the Flyers was the sixth of his career and first since Dec. 1, 2010 at Anaheim.

ABOUT THE WILD (36-23-7): Devan Dubnyk is expected to extend his franchise record Tuesday by making his 25th consecutive start. It will be the 200th NHL start for the 28-year-old, who is 18-4-1 since being acquired from Arizona. Dubnyk has allowed fewer than three goals in 18 of his 24 outings with Minnesota.

1. The Devils have won 11 of the 15 all-time meetings with the Wild but have dropped their last two visits to Minnesota.

2. RW Chris Stewart scored his first goal in four games with Minnesota after recording 11 in 61 contests with Buffalo.

3. New Jersey is a longshot to make the postseason as it trails Boston by 10 points for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 16 games remaining.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Devils 1