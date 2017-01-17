Preview: Devils at Wild

The white-hot Minnesota Wild have lost once in regulation since the beginning of December as they prepare to open a four-game homestand against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. The Wild ran their winning streak to four games with a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday in a showdown for first place in the Central Division.

Three of the wins during the current streak have been by one goal for Minnesota, which is 17-1-1 over its 19 games in its surge to the division penthouse. "They just refuse to lose at this stage," said coach Bruce Boudreau, in his first season with the Wild after he was dismissed by Anaheim following the 2015-16 campaign. New Jersey opened its four-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime loss at Edmonton, extending its skid to four games (0-2-2), but rebounded with consecutive 2-1 wins at Calgary and Vancouver. The Devils have won three straight and five of the past six against Minnesota, including a 2-1 overtime victory on Oct. 22.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New Jersey), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (18-18-9): Among the players taking the ice at Monday's brief practice were captain Andy Greene (arm) and forward Vernon Fiddler, who have been sidelined six and 10 games, respectively. Greene acknowledged he's "not good enough" to return to the lineup, but Fiddler is keeping open the possibility that he could play if the team's medical staff gives him clearance. "I’ve got to talk to them," Fiddler said. "If it was up to me, I would’ve played two weeks ago. But it’s not up to me.”

ABOUT THE WILD (28-9-5): Goaltender Devan Dubynk won his fourth straight start against Chicago, which came on the two-year anniversary of his debut with Minnesota after he was acquired from Arizona. A backup with the Coyotes who cost the Wild a third-round draft pick, Dubnyk has racked up an 82-42-11 record with 15 shutouts in 139 games with Minnesota. The league leader in goals-against average (1.78) and save percentage (.940), Dubnyk is 1-0-2 with a 3.29 GAA in four career starts against New Jersey.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota has registered 13 come-from-behind wins in 42 games.

2. Devils G Cory Schneider takes a 10-6-0 and 2.24 goals-against average into Tuesday's start.

3. The away team has won the past five meetings, all decided by one goal -- four beyond regulation.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Devils 1