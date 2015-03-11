Wild stay hot, beat Devils

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- In their rise from the ashes of the Western Conference playoff race, he Minnesota Wild have won plenty of close games. On Tuesday they proved they can win going away as well. The Wild solidified their status as the NHL’s hottest team, piling on the New Jersey Devils in a 6-2 victory.

Now a league-best 17-3-1 since the All-Star break, Minnesota got two goals from left winger Thomas Vanek and single goals from left winger Sean Bergenheim, right wingers Chris Stewart and Jason Pominville and defenseman Jared Spurgeon.

“We haven’t had one of those in a long time,” said Vanek. “It’s been a grind. Especially it’s nice coming down the stretch knowing you have three-, four-goal lead. A little bit nicer than fighting to the end.”

The Wild (37-23-7) were solidly in last place in the Central Division on Jan. 15 when they acquired goalie Devan Dubnyk, and have gone 19-4-2 since then. Dubnyk, making his 25th consecutive start for Minnesota, finished with 30 saves in his 200th career game.

Bergenheim had not scored since coming to the Wild in a late February trade and had been relegated to the team’s fourth line by coach Mike Yeo. On Tuesday, the move worked.

Related Coverage Preview: Devils at Wild

“Happy for Bergy to get the monkey off his back,” Yeo said. “You can look at it as a punishment if you want, but it wasn‘t. I thought we were surrounding him with a couple players who could help him play the type of game he needs to play and he responded really well.”

Left winger Dainius Zubrus and center Scott Gomez scored for the Devils (28-29-10), who had been on a hot streak of their own, going 7-2-1 prior to Tuesday. Goalie Cory Schneider started, but didn’t finish the game for New Jersey, stopping 25 of the 30 shots he faced in just over 41 minutes. Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello, who has been coaching the team on the bench most nights, had a birds-eye view of the loss as he stayed in the press box for this game.

“I just wanted to watch the game from a little different area just to see something a little different,” he said. “It certainly isn’t what I would have liked to have seen up there.”

The Wild got the only first-period goal after the teams combined for 29 shots on goal in the period.

With just over a minute left in the period and the Wild buzzing around Schneider, center Kyle Brodziak missed a shot at an open net, but corralled the puck behind the goal, then fired a pass to Bergenheim, who was between the faceoff circles. Bergenheim flipped a rising shot that hit the upper right corner of the net.

The Wild’s next rush, just 13 seconds into the second period, also ended with a puck in the net for a 2-0 advantage. Wild captain Mikko Koivu’s hard shot from the top of the left circle glanced off Schneider’s pad and went right to Stewart, who knocked it in for his second goal in as many games.

The Devils killed another penalty only to have Minnesota make it 3-0 shortly after both teams were back to full strength when Spurgeon’s low, hard shot from the right dot beat Schneider between the pads. It was the second game back in the lineup for Spurgeon, who missed eight with a concussion. In his first game back, the Wild fell 3-2 at home to Colorado.

“It was a lot of fun,” Spurgeon said. “When you’re doing things right and you’re getting chances and everyone’s involved and the bench is rolling, it’s a lot of fun. Especially after last game, we wanted to come out and get right back at it.”

New Jersey would finally answer near the midway point of the game, when right winger Steve Bernier passed from behind the net to Zubrus between the circles for a quick snap shot. In beating Dubnyk, Zubrus snapped a streak of 50 games that he’d been held without a goal.

Vanek re-established Minnesota’s three-goal lead later in the second, snapping a rebound past a diving Schneider. Pominville capped off a slick passing play in the opening minutes of the third period to make it 5-1 and chase Schneider from the net.

“We didn’t give Cory a chance back there,” Devils defenseman Andy Greene said. “With what he’s done for us over this great stretch we’ve had, we didn’t help him at all. We’ve got to be better than that.”

Keith Kinkaid finished the game in goal for New Jersey with seven saves on eight shots. Vanek’s deflection of a shot by left winger Zach Parise was the only goal Kinkaid allowed, but Gomez answered 22 seconds later for the Devils.

The Wild played a penalty-free game for the sixth time in franchise history.

NOTES: Minnesota D Marco Scandella missed his fifth consecutive game with an upper-body ailment. ... Wild LW Zach Parise, who spent the first seven years of his NHL career with the Devils, was facing his old employer for the first time this season. He missed Minnesota’s 3-1 loss in New Jersey on Nov. 11 with a concussion. ... Tom Chorske, who does some analysis work covering the Wild on Twin Cities television, attended the Devils’ 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in Newark on Sunday as part of the 20th anniversary reunion of New Jersey’s 1995 Stanley Cup-winning team. Chorske, who as a high school senior in 1985 was the first winner of Minnesota’s Mr. Hockey Award, scored one goal in 17 playoff games for the Devils that season.