Preview: Ducks at Avalanche

The Anaheim Ducks wrap up their four-game road trip Sunday, when they visit the Colorado Avalanche. Anaheim improved to 2-1-0 on the trek by posting a 2-1 overtime victory at Dallas on Friday. Corey Perry scored his league-leading 10th goal and added an assist while Nate Thompson tallied 2 1/2 minutes into overtime as the Ducks avoided their first losing streak of the season.

Colorado kicks off a three-game homestand after dropping a 3-2 decision at St. Louis in a shootout on Saturday. Ryan O‘Reilly and Nathan MacKinnon each recorded a power-play goal and an assist as the Avalanche rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the third period before falling to 0-5 in games that go beyond regulation. Despite the setback, Colorado enters Sunday’s contest with a six-game point streak (2-0-4).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (9-3-0): Anaheim has hit the skids offensively, scoring a total of four goals in its last four games. Defenseman Josh Manson made his NHL debut Friday, registering two penalty minutes in 12 1/2 minutes of ice time. The 23-year-old son of former blue-liner Dave Manson, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2011 draft, enjoyed his first game in the world’s top league. “Of course I had fun,” he told the team’s web site. “First game in the NHL. If you don’t have fun, there’s something wrong with you.”

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (3-4-5): Colorado’s second-ranked penalty kill continued its strong play Saturday, keeping St. Louis scoreless on three power-play opportunities. The Avalanche, whose 91.7 percent success rate is behind only Detroit’s 94.1 percent mark, have been perfect over their last 20 short-handed situations. MacKinnon is beginning to heat up as he has collected three goals and an assist over his last two games after recording just four assists in his first 10 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Perry snapped a three-game drought Friday after scoring in five of his first eight contests.

2. Colorado has not allowed a power-play goal since Oct. 21 against Florida.

3. Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said G Semyon Varlamov will make his second start in as many days.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Ducks 2