Avs rout Ducks in Roy’s fiery coaching debut

DENVER -- The Patrick Roy era in Colorado got off to a triumphant and combative start.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 35 shots, Jamie McGinn scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-1 Wednesday night.

Ryan O‘Reilly and Steve Downie each had a goal and an assist, and Matt Duchene and John Mitchell also scored for the Avalanche.

Jakob Silfverberg scored for the Ducks, breaking up Varlamov’s shutout bid with 6.4 seconds to play.

Roy, the new coach and vice president of hockey operations for the Avalanche, showed the same fiery passion behind the bench as he did in net during a Hall of Fame career. He took issue with what he thought was a late hit by Ben Lovejoy on Avalanche rookie Nathan MacKinnon, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, at the end of the game.

Roy yelled at the Ducks players and nearly pushed down the glass partition between the teams’ benches while screaming at Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau.

“That was a knee-on-knee hit,” Roy said. “That should have been a penalty in my opinion, and I certainly didn’t like that. When it’s 6-0, I don’t think this game needs that type of cheap shot. But after that, there was some talk from the coaches.”

Boudreau wasn’t happy with Roy’s chatter throughout the game.

“He was barking at me because I was yelling at him to quit yelling at our players,” Boudreau said. “I didn’t notice it as much (earlier) as I noticed it then. The (preseason) game we were in here, it was a big thing by the referees telling him it’s going to be a long year if he’s going to be yelling at everyone like that. There was no need for it. They got the game won, pull your players off and show a little class.”

The dustup at the end was the only cliffhanger of the night. Colorado put this one away in the second period and stuffed the stat sheet offensively.

Alex Tanguay recorded three assists in his first game with Colorado in seven years. MacKinnon assisted on both McGinn goals in his NHL debut.

The Ducks, a perennial playoff team with Stanley Cup aspirations, endured a rough start to their season, Teemu Selanne’s last. The franchise icon said he would retire at the end of his 22nd season, but his farewell tour got off to a rocky beginning.

Anaheim committed two costly turnovers that led to goals and nearly got blanked by Varlamov, who was looking for his 12th career shutout.

Viktor Fasth, shaky in the Anaheim net, made 23 saves.

“A lot of breakdowns in the ‘D’ zone and a lot of odd-man rushes that shouldn’t have happened,” Anaheim defenseman Francois Beauchemin said. “It’s the first game, we’re not happy about it, but we have two days to regroup.”

O‘Reilly got the first goal when he stole a pass from Beauchemin at the Anaheim blue line and beat Fasth with a low shot at 15:39 of the first period.

“That’s just something we’ve been working on,” O‘Reilly said. “I got a good stick on it, put the puck in a good area and then just attacked the net and tried to get a shot off quick.”

The Avalanche broke it open in the second. Downie gave Colorado a two-goal lead midway through the second when he knocked in the rebound of an O‘Reilly shot.

Less than two minutes later, Mitchell scored on a 2-on-1 to give the Avalanche a 3-0 lead.

Corey Perry had a chance to cut into the lead when he was alone in front of the Colorado net, but Varlamov stoned him on a wrister to keep it a three-goal lead.

Minutes later, McGinn made it 4-0 at 17:20 of the second period.

“We didn’t have the pushback you want,” Boudreau said. “We were in a woe-is-me type thing. Those are things you can’t do.”

The Ducks controlled the play in the third, but McGinn and Duchene sealed the result before Silfverberg spoiled the shutout.

Moments later, the teams nearly brawled, with Roy leading the charge with his anger and words.

“This is the way I was at the junior level,” Roy said. “I like to be in the game, I like to talk to the players, I guess, because I was a goalie and they played in front of me. It’s easy for me to do that, and it keeps me in the game.”

NOTES: Ducks LW Dustin Penner was a healthy scratch. Patrick Maroon took his place in the lineup. ... MacKinnon became the youngest player to take the ice in franchise history. At 18 years, 31 days, he was 200 days younger than Owen Nolan when Nolan debuted in 1990. Besides getting his first NHL points, MacKinnon drew a two-minute minor for roughing ahead of Mitchell’s goal. ... Anaheim F Emerson Etem did not make the trip due to a lower-body injury. ... Avalanche D Ryan Wilson is on injured reserve due to a knee injury. ... The Avalanche/Nordiques are a league-best 19-8-7 on opening night since joining the NHL in 1979-80.