LaBarbera comes up big in net as Ducks defeat Avalanche

DENVER -- Jason LaBarbera backstopped the Norfolk Admirals to a win Saturday night and was ready to celebrate with his teammates when the call came. The Anaheim Ducks needed their AHL goaltender in Denver to back up John Gibson Sunday night.

After the morning skate, he found out he was starting.

“I’ve been in some sticky situations in my career but that was probably the hardest,” he said.

LaBarbera made the most of the moment with 16 saves in an emergency start, defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Cam Fowler scored less than two minutes apart and the Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Sunday night.

LaBarbera was called up from Norfolk after starting goalie Frederik Andersen was bothered by lower-leg tightness Saturday and his backup, Gibson, suffered a lower-body injury during the morning skate.

“He came up a bit lame,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Goaltending consultant Dwayne Roloson served as the emergency backup after getting clearance from the league.

It was LaBarbera’s first win since Oct. 7, 2013, when he was with Edmonton. He played seven games for the Oilers and his last NHL game was Dec. 12, 2013 against Boston.

He came into Sunday with little sleep after flying from Norfolk to Denver through Atlanta. He was well tested after playing Friday and Saturday night for the Admirals and winning both games.

Winning an NHL game on short notice capped an eventful weekend for the 34-year-old journeyman.

“All of it is kind of goofy,” he said. “I’ve been around a lot, never had to deal with something like this. Luckily came out on the right side.”

Right winger Corey Perry had a goal and center Ryan Getzlaf had two assists for the Ducks.

Center Nathan MacKinnon had his fourth goal in the last three games and right winger Dennis Everberg also scored for the Avalanche, which had earned at least a point in six straight games.

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov, who had 30 saves, was pulled with 2:26 left after Anaheim defenseman Francois Beauchemin was called for high sticking. Colorado couldn’t manage a shot despite a 6-on-4 advantage.

Early, it looked like the Avalanche would capitalize on Anaheim’s muddled netminder situation.

Everberg got things started with his first NHL goal 2:18 into the game, but Perry tied it at 7:20 with his NHL-leading 11th goal. Varlamov made the initial save but the rebound hit off of Perry and over the goalie’s shoulder, and it held up under review.

MacKinnon answered in the final minute of the first. He got the puck along the boards, skated around right winger Devante Smith-Pelly and beat LaBarbera on the far post to give Colorado a 2-1 lead.

Anaheim dominated the second period on both ends of the ice. The Ducks held Colorado without a shot until there was 4:30 left, and the Avalanche finished with just two on LaBarbera. The last one came from the neutral zone just before the horn sounded.

“We just played brutal,” Avalanche center Matt Duchene said. “There’s no other way to say it. Two shots on a guy who obviously got called up at the last second isn’t good enough. We worked hard in the third and had some chances. I think we should have come away with a point tonight, force it to overtime.”

Anaheim took advantage of Colorado’s ineffective offense to take the lead. Lindholm tied it with a shot from the slot at 6:04 of the second and Fowler made it 3-2 just 1:44 later when he skated by an Avalanche defender, went untouched to the front of the Avalanche net and beat Varlamov.

”That third goal we were just lost,“ Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said. ”Jarome (Iginla) lost his position and it was an easy walk in for Fowler.

“It was not a pretty period, that’s for sure. And it’s too bad. We had a really good start, we scored that first goal and then we stopped playing a bit.”

NOTES: Avalanche RW Daniele Briere was a healthy scratch for the third straight game. Briere, along with RW Jarome Iginla, was a big-name free agent signed in the offseason. He has two goals in 10 games. ... Ducks D Bryan Allen joined the team in Denver and could come off injured reserve in the next few days. ... Colorado G Semyon Varlamov started six straight games since coming off injured reserve because of a groin strain. Varlamov’s 89 saves in consecutive games late last week were the third most in franchise history for a two-game span.