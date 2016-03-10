Varlamov, Avalanche shut out Ducks

DENVER -- Spending two games as a backup turned around Semyon Varlamov’s season.

Varlamov made 37 saves for his second shutout of the season and 20th of his career, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the red-hot Anaheim Ducks 3-0 Thursday night.

Nathan MacKinnon, Andreas Martinsen and Shawn Matthias scored for the Avalanche.

Colorado finished 3-1-0 on its homestand and moved two points ahead of Minnesota for the second wild card in the Western Conference. The Avalanche (35-30-4) have played two more games than the Wild.

“They have two games in hand, but at least we put the pressure on them to win those two,” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said. “They have to get three points because we have the tiebreaker. It’s in our hands right now.”

John Gibson had 23 saves for Anaheim (37-20-9). The Ducks, who had their 11-game winning streak snapped in a shootout against Washington on Monday, lost consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 17.

Anaheim, which took its first regulation loss since Feb. 8, fell a point behind the Los Angeles Kings for first place in the Pacific Division. The Ducks are 18-2-2 in their past 22 games.

“We worked really hard to fight back to where we are,” Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf said. “We can handle losses; we’re not going to win out the rest of the season. We just have to show up to play and support each other a little bit better. I don’t think we did that tonight.”

Varlamov had a say in Anaheim’s performance with another outstanding game. He has stopped 74 of 75 shots in two games since returning to the net after a two-game benching.

“I think I had to refresh my head mentally and watch the game from the bench,” Varlamov said. “This season has been up and down for me. When you have tough situations, you have to never give up and work hard.”

He came up big to help the Avalanche kill off all three Anaheim power plays. Colorado has successfully killed off 22 straight.

Colorado went ahead 1-0 at 10:54 of the first period. Defenseman Erik Johnson lofted the puck out of his end to the Ducks blue line, MacKinnon picked it up just inside the Anaheim zone, and with Josh Manson draped on him, he flicked the puck over Gibson’s left shoulder.

It was MacKinnon’s 21st of the season.

The Avalanche extended the lead with two goals late in the second period. Martinsen, playing for the first time in nine games, made it 2-0 when he deked Gibson and beat him with a backhander at 17:19 for his third goal of the season.

“I don’t really know what happened there, but it was a nice pass from (Matt Duchene),” Martinsen said. “I just closed my eyes. I haven’t done that move a lot. It was really good seeing that puck go in the net.”

After a flurry in front of Colorado’s net, Matthias scored with 29 seconds left in the period on a pass by Carl Soderberg from behind the net. It was his ninth of the season and third since joining the Avalanche on Feb. 21.

“We got away from the way we play,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said. “We gave up more odd-man rushes in a five-minute span than we’ve given up in the last 15 games.”

The Avalanche thought they made it 4-0 early in the third, but Matthias was ruled offside before he beat Gibson with a shot. Replays showed Matthias entered the zone just after the puck.

“I didn’t think it was offside, and we have the rule where the other team can challenge it, so I don’t see why you don’t just leave it,” Matthias said. “I know it’s a tough play to read. He made the call, it is what it is. We won 3-0, so I really don’t care.”

NOTES: Avalanche RW Blake Comeau (back) and D Zach Redmond (lower-body injury) missed practice Tuesday but were in the lineup against Anaheim. Redmond’s status wasn’t decided until he went through the warmup before the game. ... Ducks LW Jamie McGinn faced his former team Wednesday. McGinn started his career with San Jose and came to Colorado in a trade-deadline deal in 2012. The Avalanche sent him to Buffalo last offseason, and he was dealt to the Ducks on Feb. 29. ... Avalanche D Chris Bigras missed his second straight game with a concussion. RW Jack Skille also was scratched. ... Former Avalanche C Chris Wagner, who was claimed off waivers by Anaheim last month, was reassigned to the AHL on Saturday.