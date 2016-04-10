EditorsNote: Recasts top 5 graphs

Ducks still alive for Pacific title

DENVER -- The Anaheim Ducks are hoping for a Pacific Division title, but finishing strong was more important.

They did that with a solid win over the Colorado Avalanche, and as a result have something to play for Sunday.

Jakob Silfverberg scored twice, John Gibson had 29 saves and the Ducks beat Colorado 5-3 on Saturday stay in the hunt for the division title.

Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Garbutt and Cam Fowler also scored, and Corey Perry had three assists for Anaheim, which will have home ice in the first round no matter what.

The Ducks (45-25-11) are one point behind Los Angeles after the Kings missed an opportunity to win the division with a 4-3 shootout loss to Winnipeg later Saturday. Anaheim can win the Pacific title and will play Nashville in the first round with a victory Sunday. A loss creates a first-round matchup with San Jose.

“When the playoffs start, that’s when the games really matter,” Garbutt said.

Jarome Iginla scored his 611th career goal to move to 16th in NHL history, 14 behind Colorado vice president Joe Sakic for 15th. Zach Redmond and Nick Holden also scored and Semyon Varlamov stopped 26 shots for the Avalanche.

Colorado (39-39-4) lost its last five home games and six overall to finish out of the playoffs for the second straight year despite Minnesota losing four straight after beating Colorado on March 26.

“Minny opened the door for us and we slammed it on ourselves,” Matt Duchene said.

Sakic called the late-season swoon “unacceptable” in a pregame press conference but said despite the disappointing finish that coach Patrick Roy will return for a fourth season.

The Avalanche were in seventh in the Western Conference after going 6-2 in the first three weeks of March but then dropped eight of their last nine games.

“We were seventh in the conference and we had Nashville coming into our building and we lost that game,” Roy said. “From there, they went (up) and we went (down). We had another opportunity when we had Minny at home and we lost that game.”

It didn’t help star center Nathan MacKinnon sprained his left MCL on March 18 and missed the rest of the season. He said after the game that he hasn’t started skating yet.

“It can really mess up your knee if you push it,” he said. “If we would have made the playoff, I would have played for sure.”

Colorado had a chance to end with a victory, but Getzlaf and Silfverberg scored 1:37 apart in the third to break open a one-goal game.

Redmond scored a power-play goal with 1:17 left for Colorado, which finished 17-20-4 at Pepsi Center.

“It’s obvious our home record is not good enough,” Roy said. “We had 44 points on the road and 38 at home. C‘mon. For a team that wants to make the playoffs, it doesn’t work.”

Avalanche left winger Andres Martinsen received a game misconduct for his blind-side hit on Garbutt at 11:42 of the first period. Josh Manson got a minor for roughing in retaliation and the teams skated four-on-four for two minutes.

After Manson’s penalty expired, Fowler scored a power-play goal to give Anaheim the lead.

Silfverberg made it 2-0 late in the first and finished the year with 20 goals.

“Scoring 20 goals, it’s fun,” Silfverberg said.

The lead was 3-0 after Garbutt scored at 9:37 of the second period, but Holden scored 17 seconds later and then Iginla’s 22nd goal only 32 seconds after that made it 3-2 heading into the third period.

NOTES: D Kevin Bieksa, C Shawn Horcoff, LW David Perron, C Rickard Rakell and D Sami Vatanen were among the scratches for the Ducks. ... Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon missed the last 10 games of the season with a knee injury. MacKinnon, who was the team’s second leading scorer when he was hurt, had played in every game before going down. ... Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said Frederik Anderson might get the start in goal for Sunday’s makeup game at Washington. He will make the decision after he knows his team’s fate at the end of play Saturday. ... Colorado C Matt Duchene, who scored his 30th goal on April 3, is the first Avalanche player to reach that mark since Joe Sakic had 36 in 2006-07.