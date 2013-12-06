Preview: Ducks at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks must regroup quickly if they hope to stop their two-game losing streak as they host the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. After having its string of six consecutive wins halted by Dallas on Tuesday, Chicago dropped a 4-3 decision at Minnesota on Thursday. Marian Hossa capped a run of three straight goals by the Blackhawks, who erased a 2-0 deficit, but defensemen Jonas Brodin and Marco Scandella scored less than four minutes apart late in the third period to lead the Wild to victory.

Anaheim has been idle since Tuesday, when it suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to Los Angeles. Corey Perry recorded a goal and an assist while captain Ryan Getzlaf also scored before Los Angeles’ Dwight King netted the lone tally of the bonus format in the ninth round. The Ducks have earned at least one point in six of their last seven games, going 3-1-3 in that span.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NHLN, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), CSN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (18-7-5): Anaheim added a pair of forwards Thursday as it recalled center David Steckel and left wing Emerson Etem from Norfolk of the American Hockey League. Etem has recorded six goals and four assists in 24 games with the Ducks this campaign, while Steckel has yet to make his season debut. The 31-year-old Steckel scored one goal in 34 combined games with Toronto and Anaheim in 2012-13.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (20-6-4): Chicago was held in check by Minnesota’s defense Thursday as the Blackhawks registered only 19 shots on goal after unleashing 50 in a home loss to Carolina two days earler. The club continued to struggle on the penalty kill as the Wild went 2-for-3 on the power play. Chicago, which is ranked 29th with a 72.6 percent success rate, has allowed two or more man-advantage goals six times this season.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks have won four straight meetings with the Blackhawks, including a sweep of their three-game series last season.

2. Getzlaf has collected eight goals and eight assists during his 11-game point streak.

3. Chicago RW Patrick Kane notched an assist Thursday, giving him at least point in 15 of his last 16 contests.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Ducks 2