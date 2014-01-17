Preview: Ducks at Blackhawks

The Anaheim Ducks are in the midst of one of the most dominant stretches in NHL history - and their opponents on Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks, know a thing or two about extended periods of dominance. The Ducks extended their winning streak to eight games Wednesday with a 9-1 win over Vancouver in a result that featured the largest offensive outburst in franchise history. But they’ll be in for a tough time against a Chicago team that is 16-3-7 at home this season.

The showdown between the top two teams in the Western Conference couldn’t have come at a better time for Anaheim, which has won 18 of its last 19 games overall - joining the 1967-68 Montreal Canadiens as the only teams to accomplish the feat. Nick Bonino, Corey Perry and Teemu Selanne each scored twice in Wednesday’s victory, one that saw Anaheim net a club-record six power-play goals. The Blackhawks come in looking to rebound from a 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN West (Anaheim), CSN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (36-8-5): Anaheim has long been touted as one of the deeper teams in the league, but never was it more clear than during Wednesday’s rout of Vancouver. Six different players had a goal and 13 finished with at least one point in the win, which improved the Ducks to 20-0-2 at home. “We have a lot of depth guys, and guys who come into the lineup,” forward Andrew Cogliano told the team’s website. “It seems like we have 14 guys who switch every night who can provide offense.”

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (30-8-11): Having opened the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season with a 21-0-3 record, Chicago knows what it takes to be really good for a really long time. More than one Blackhawks skater credits the Ducks’ first line - anchored by Perry and captain Ryan Getzlaf - with providing a dangerous combo of size and skill that has fueled the rest of the team. “It’s one thing to have a lot of skill,” defenseman Nick Leddy told the Chicago Sun-Times. “But to have the size as an added factor has got to be great.”

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim has won five straight matchups with Chicago, including a 3-2 overtime triumph in their previous meeting Dec. 6.

2. Selanne’s game-winning goal against Vancouver was the 110th of his career, moving him into a tie with Brett Hull for fourth place on the all-time list.

3. Chicago is 23-0-5 when scoring first, while Anaheim is 21-3-4 when netting the opening goal.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Ducks 3