Preview: Ducks at Blackhawks

The Anaheim Ducks have yet to find the form that got them within one victory of the 2015 Stanley Cup Final, managing only one win and six goals in the first seven games of the season. It doesn’t get any easier for the Ducks as they visit the reigning champion Chicago Blackhawks on Monday in a rematch of the Western Conference final.

“Every time we take a couple strides forward, we give up a goal or something,” Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf told reporters after a 3-0 loss at Minnesota on Saturday. “It’s the way things are going right now. We got to stick it out, start getting things going our way.” Getzlaf and fellow standouts Corey Perry and Ryan Kesler have not scored a goal thus far this campaign. The Ducks won’t have to face Conn Smythe Trophy winner Duncan Keith, who is out 4-6 weeks after knee surgery, but Chicago has won both games without the two-time Norris Trophy recipient. Captain Jonathan Toews scored his first goal of the season Saturday to beat Tampa Bay 1-0 in overtime.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (1-5-1): Speedy forward Carl Hagelin, who was acquired from the New York Rangers in the offseason, has just one assist while Jakob Silfverberg and Chris Stewart have yet to post a point in the early going. “When you do have chances and you don’t score, it’s even magnified more,” coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters. “. … You’re holding the stick so tight and you can’t make plays.” Josh Manson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve, joining fellow defenseman Simon Despres (upper body).

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (5-3-0): Patrick Kane leads the team with 11 points and has recorded two goals and three assists during his three-game point streak, while 23-year-old Artemi Panarin has collected eight points in his first eight NHL games. Trevor van Riemsdyk logged a career-high 22:53 of ice time Saturday and 6-8 rookie Viktor Svedberg (19:25) also hit a season high while picking up some of the slack with Keith out. Power forward Bryan Bickell has gone six games without a point and was a healthy scratch the last two contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks finished 28th on the power play despite winning the Pacific Division last season and is last (5.3 percent) with the man advantage in 2015-16.

2. Chicago G Corey Crawford has allowed a total of three goals in winning the last three games and is 9-4-1 lifetime versus the Ducks.

3. Anaheim D Hampus Lindholm is one of three players leading the team with two points and owns a minus-2 rating while logging a team-high 23:30 of ice time per game.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Ducks 2