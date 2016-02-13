Preview: Ducks at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have seen their Central Division lead reduced to a single point after losing the first two contests of their four-game homestand. The Blackhawks look to get back on track and complete a three-game season sweep of the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

“The last two, we’ve been in a little bit of a funk,” Chicago superstar Patrick Kane said after scoring his team-leading 33rd goal in a 4-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday. “We’ll work ourselves out of it, just like we always do, and come back ready to play Saturday.” While the Blackhawks have struggled to start their homestand, the Ducks have followed a five-game winning streak by dropping two of the first three contests on their seven-game road trip. David Perron extended his point total to 10 (four goals, six assists) in as many contests after scoring a goal and setting up another in Anaheim’s 4-3 setback to Columbus on Thursday.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Prime Ticket (Anaheim), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (26-19-8): Forward Chris Stewart was sent to Anaheim on Friday to undergo a medical examination to test for a broken jaw following his fight with Blue Jackets defenseman Dalton Prout. “It’s a big loss for us,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau told the Orange County Register of Stewart, who has scored eight goals and set up 10 others this season. “He’s played extremely well for us. ... He’s been a really good team player and leader actually for this team.” Anaheim reached out to San Diego of the American Hockey League and recalled forward Nick Ritchie, who collected 15 goals and 13 assists with the Gulls this season.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (36-18-4): Corey Crawford, who was rocked for four goals on 18 shots on Thursday, has dominated Anaheim in his career. The two-time Jennings Trophy recipient improved to 11-4-1 with three shutouts and a 1.77 goals-against average versus the Ducks after stopping 62-of-64 shots en route to winning both encounters this season. Captain Jonathan Toews has scored two goals and set up three in his last four games and tallied in overtime to give Chicago a 1-0 victory over Anaheim on Oct. 26.

OVERTIME

1. Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville told reporters that rookie LW Artemi Panarin could return to the lineup Saturday after sitting out the last two games due to illness.

2. Ducks G Frederik Andersen has secured at least one point in each of his last eight decisions (6-0-2).

3. Chicago is 12-2-2 versus Pacific Division representatives while Anaheim is 6-6-2 versus Central Division foes.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Ducks 1