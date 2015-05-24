Blackhawks 5,Ducks 4 (2 OT)

CHICAGO – Antoine Vermette’s goal at 5:37 of the second overtime gave the Chicago Blackhawks a 5-4 comeback win over the Anaheim Ducks Saturday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals at the United Center.

Chicago tied the best-of-seven series at 2-2, with Game 5 in Anaheim on Monday and Game 6 back in Chicago on Wednesday.

It was a spectacular rally as Chicago saw a 3-1 lead in the third period quickly turn into a 4-3 deficit as the Ducks scored three goals in 47 seconds. Chicago left winger Patrick Kane’s goal at 12:38 of the third period tied the game, sending the contest into overtime.

Vermette was a healthy scratch in Game 3 but earned a reprieve to play Saturday, and wound up scoring not only his second goal of the playoffs, but gave his team a brand new start in the series.

Anaheim goalie Frederik Andersen stopped 35 of Chicago’s 40 shots, while winning Chicago goalie Corey Crawford stopped 47 of Anaheim’s 51 shots

Chicago scored with 47 seconds left in the first period. Left winger Brandon Saad avoided a trip and zoomed in on Anaheim goalie Frederik Andersen, ending with a wrist shot that reached the net for his fourth goal of the postseason.

The Ducks managed just six shots against Crawford in the first period and the Blackhawks pummeled Andersen with 14 shots.

It was virtually the opposite in the second period as Anaheim outshot Chicago 13-6.

The Ducks tied it with 1:46 remaining in the second period when center Emerson Etem scored his third goal of the playoffs on a tip-in past Crawford.

NOTES: Blackhawks coach Joel Queeneville shook up two of the team’s four lines. After sitting out Game 3 as healthy scratches, Teuvo Teravainen and Antoine Vermette both took part in the morning skate. Vermette was in place as center on the third line, with LW Patrick Sharp and Teravainen (who can also play center) at RW. In addition, Line 4 was made up of C Marcus Kruger, Andrew Desjardins and Andrew Shaw (normally centers pressed into service as wings). Queeneville wants to add as much offensive power as he can. ... Chicago’s move to add offense is understandable. The Ducks have had the best defense in the league throughout the playoffs, allowing opponents only 1.92 goals per game. ... Among healthy scratches for Chicago were RW Kris Versteeg, D Michal Rozsival and C Joakim Nordstrom. Among Anaheim scratches were RW Chris Wagner, LW Tomas Fleischmann and RW Tim Jackson. ... After outscoring the Ducks 8-3 in three regular-season games, the Blackhawks were outscored 8-5 in the first three games of the series. ... The only Western Conference team Chicago has never faced in the playoffs is Winnipeg. The Blackhawks had not faced the Ducks before this year’s playoffs. ... Saturday marked the 325th consecutive sellout for Chicago at United Center. ... Chicago Bears coach John Fox attended the game with wife Robin. When his image was shown on the video board, Fox received a round of applause from the crowd. Later, during a “Kiss Cam” on-screen moment, Fox drew additional cheers when he kissed his wife. ... Attendance was 22,404, the largest home crowd of the regular season or playoffs.