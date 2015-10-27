Blackhawks 1, Ducks 0 (OT)

CHICAGO -- Center Jonathan Toews scored 51 seconds into overtime, lifting the Chicago Blackhawks to a 1-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford stopped all 39 shots he faced to post his second consecutive shutout. Toews scored the game-winner in the first minute of overtime for the second straight game for Chicago (6-3-0).

Goaltender Frederik Andersen turned aside 23 of 24 shots for Anaheim (1-5-2). The Ducks were blanked for the second consecutive game and the fifth time in eight games this season. They were shut out four times all of last season.

Toews beat Andersen with a high shot after carrying the puck across the blue line and charging toward the crease. The goal followed several quality scoring chances by Anaheim that Crawford turned aside to start the three-on-three overtime session.

The Blackhawks thought they grabbed a 1-0 lead with 5:35 remaining in the third period, but referees waved off a goal by left winger Artemi Panarin because the net was dislodged before the shot. Andersen kicked the net from its mooring with his left skate as he shifted to defend the one-timer by Panarin.

Chicago coach Joel Quenneville argued vehemently after watching the scoreboard replay of Andersen kicking the net loose. However, referees confirmed the no-goal call after a video review.

Less than three minutes later, Blackhawks left winger Viktor Tikhonov ripped a shot toward the net that caught Anaheim defenseman Kevin Bieksa in the face. Bieksa held a towel to his face to stem the bleeding as he skated toward the dressing room.

Anaheim’s season-long offensive woes continued despite an up-tempo game by right winger Corey Perry, who led the team with eight shots. Perry’s best scoring opportunity came on a breakaway early in the second period, but his wrist shot clanked off the left post and ricocheted away from the crease.

The Blackhawks sustained a brief scare when Crawford absorbed a high slap shot near his collarbone during the game’s first minute. Crawford stayed down for a moment after the shot by Anaheim defenseman Sami Vatanen, but he climbed to his skates and remained in the game.

NOTES: Anaheim recalled RW Chris Wagner on Monday from San Diego of the AHL, and coach Bruce Boudreau inserted him on the team’s fourth line alongside C Shawn Horcoff and LW Patrick Maroon. Wagner, 24, appeared in one game for Anaheim earlier this season. ... Blackhawks LW Bryan Bickell was a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game. Bickell scored 14 goals a season ago, but he has zero points and a minus-2 rating in six games this season. ... Anaheim RW Chris Stewart was scratched in favor of Wagner. ... Blackhawks D Duncan Keith (knee) missed his third consecutive game. ... Anaheim D Simon Despres and D Josh Manson remained out because of upper-body injuries.