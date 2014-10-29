EditorsNote: headline fix

Smith-Pelly’s shorty the difference as Ducks edge ‘Hawks

CHICAGO -- Depending upon your perspective, Tuesday’s battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks came down to which team cracked -- or in the Ducks’ case, quacked -- first.

In an excellent battle between Anaheim goalie John Gibson and counterpart Scott Darling, Anaheim forward Devante Smith-Pelly’s short-handed goal at 11:32 of the third period was the deciding factor in the Ducks’ 1-0 win over the Blackhawks at the United Center.

“Whoever scored first, the way it was going, was in a pretty good spot,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said.

It was Anaheim’s second shutout win of the season, and Chicago’s first shutout loss.

“I think we all played really well,” said Gibson, who made 38 saves in the win. “We played good team defense, especially in the last 10 minutes when we got the lead. (The defense) blocked a lot of shots for me and helped me out.”

Smith-Pelly’s third goal of the season, unassisted, came on a breakaway against Darling, playing in only his second game ever in the NHL.

Darling, who made 24 saves, earned the start due to his outstanding play in his debut Sunday, a win over Ottawa, as well as Corey Crawford remaining sidelined with an upper-body injury.

With the victory, Anaheim (8-2-0) started a new winning streak after its seven-game streak was snapped Sunday at San Jose.

“They’re so good and they can make something out of nothing so fast, that if you don’t hit them and slow them down, then they’re going to just skate,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said of the Blackhawks. “There are a lot of fast teams in the NHL, but this is the team that plays the fastest. That’s why they have the most success I think.”

Chicago (5-3-1) has lost three of its last four games after winning four of its first five matches.

“You have stretches sometimes maybe when things are not going in for us, but we played the right way,” Quenneville said. “We gave up probably the fewest chances all year. It was a tight game. We played well in a lot of areas.”

But Chicago failed to take advantage of four power plays, including breaking down on Smith-Pelly’s breakaway tally.

“It was a tough play and we can’t give that up against good teams that play good defense,” Chicago defenseman Brent Seabrook said. “We have to learn to win these games.”

Added Quenneville, “Our power play hasn’t been bad all year. We’ve scored some big goals. Today, it would have been nice to get at least one.”

“The (Blackhawks) have probably the best D-core in the league offensively,” Gibson said. “We knew we had to do a good job boxing out and blocking shots and helped me out a lot to where I could see the puck, not too many screens.”

The Ducks and Blackhawks played a methodical back-and-forth match through the first two periods, ending the middle stanza tied in shots on goals at 20 each.

In the third period, Chicago far outshot the visiting Ducks 18-5, but it was Smith-Pelly’s one shot that ultimately proved to be the game-winner in front of a sellout crowd of 21,233.

NOTES: Chicago LW Daniel Carcillo will likely miss the next month after injuring his right knee in Sunday’s win over Ottawa. ... Chicago G Corey Crawford remains day-to-day, having missed nearly a week with an upper-body injury. Crawford will make the upcoming two-game road trip and could be ready to play in the Blackhawks’ next game, Thursday at Ottawa. ... Tuesday was the Blackhawks’ 283rd consecutive sellout at their United Center home. ... The injury bug really hit the Ducks hard, having lost 43 man-games as of Tuesday. ... Ducks D Ben Lovejoy will miss the next 6-8 weeks after breaking his finger in a fight with San Jose C Joe Pavelski on Sunday. ... Chicago RW Marian Hossa remains two points away from 1,000 in his storied NHL career. Center and team captain Jonathan Toews is three goals away from 200 in his career. ... Anaheim continues to lead the Western Conference in points (16).