Blackhawks force Game 7 with decisive win over Ducks

CHICAGO -- When the pressure is on, the Chicago Blackhawks more often than not rise to the occasion.

Wednesday’s Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against Anaheim Ducks could not have been more pressure-packed. With the Ducks coming into the game ahead 3 games to 2 in the series, Chicago’s season was on the line.

But Chicago once stepped up, riding Patrick Kane’s go-ahead goal and then two insurance goals by center Andrew Shaw to a 5-2 win, forcing a deciding Game 7 on Saturday in Anaheim.

“I think when we realize that our season is on the line, we kind of think back to everything that got us to this point and realize the opportunity we have and the group we have, throw everything in the mix and that’s the motivation we have,” Chicago center and captain Jonathan Toews said.

Added Chicago coach Joel Quenneville, “Solid goals and an amazing pace again today. When you look back at the six games, I don’t think you can get a faster, more competitive series than we’ve seen in this one.”

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the Stanley Cup finals against either the New York Rangers or Tampa Bay Lightning, who play their own Game 7 on Friday in New York.

“It’s like anything else, it’s one game and it’s just a matter of going out there and executing,” Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith said. “We have experience on the road, we can draw on that as much as you can and do the best you can.”

Kane’s second-period goal capped off a three-goal burst by Chicago in less than four minutes, taking the Blackhawks from a scoreless game to a 3-0 lead.

“We lost our composure, I thought, for the first time in the playoffs,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. “They scored the first goal, and then started scoring all over.”

Anaheim scored one goal in the second period and another early in the third to close to within one at 3-2, but was unable to add any more.

“One team is going to go home and the other is going to play for the Stanley Cup,” Boudreau said. “There’s really not a lot you can leave on the table. There’s no playing for tomorrow or any of those cliches you want to use.”

Chicago finds itself in the same position as it did last year, when it lost Game 7 at home against the Los Angeles Kings, who would go on to win the Stanley Cup.

“If we’re going to play a Game 7, it’s nice to have it in our building,” Ducks top center and captain Ryan Getzlaf said. “We’re going to regroup. We have a couple of days here to get a good practice in and get ready for the next one. Tonight, obviously, we just didn’t get it done.”

After just two goals to date in the playoffs, Shaw’s two third-period goals -- a wrist shot with 3:32 left and an empty-net tally with 49 seconds remaining -- kept alive Chicago’s hopes of reaching its third final since 2010.

Chicago goalie Corey Crawford stopped 30 of 32 shots while Anaheim goalie Frederik Andersen stopped just 18 of 23 shots.

After a scoreless first period, Chicago erupted for three goals in less than four minutes in the second period to take control of the game before Anaheim countered with one goal.

Forward Brandon Saad zoomed in on Andersen, then flicked a quick wrist shot into the net for a 1-0 Chicago lead at 8:23. It was Saad’s fifth goal of the playoffs.

Just over two minutes later, veteran forward Marian Hossa took advantage of Andersen playing the opposite post, slamming home a 15-foot wrist shot to give Chicago a 2-0 advantage.

The goal was particularly significant because Hossa has struggled to score in the playoffs. After being one of the team’s top scorers (22 goals) during the regular season, Hossa’s goal on Wednesday was only his third in 16 playoff games this postseason.

Kane scored his team-leading 10th goal of the playoffs with a 20-foot slap shot past Anderson at 12:08 to make it 3-0.

Left winger Patrick Maroon scored his seventh goal of the playoffs on a tip-in at 14:13 to get the Ducks on the board. It came on a power play just seven seconds after Chicago center Brad Richards was sent to the penalty box for hooking.

Anaheim defenseman Clayton Stoner scored his first goal of the playoffs at 1:57 of the third period, cutting Chicago’s lead to 3-2 before Shaw’s pair of goals sealed it late.

NOTES: Chicago coach Joel Quenneville decided to sit 40-year-old veteran D Kimmo Timonen, who has played in all 15 playoff games to date, in favor of D David Rundbald, who played in just one game in the playoffs. Timonen was acquired from Philadelphia in February and said the reason he agreed to the trade was to have one last shot at winning a Stanley Cup. ... LW Daniel Carcillo, RW Kris Versteeg, D Michal Rozsival and D Trevor Van Reimsdyk were among Chicago’s healthy scratches. ... Anaheim’s healthy scratches included RW Tim Jackman and RW Chris Wagner. ... Wednesday was Chicago C Marcus Kruger’s 25th birthday. ... Anaheim C Ryan Getzlaf and D Francois Beauchemin tied Teemu Selanne for the Ducks’ all-time lead in career playoff appearances (96 games). ... Attendance was 22,089.