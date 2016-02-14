Getzlaf’s OT goal sends Ducks past Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- For Anaheim Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau, his team’s 3-2 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night represented the difference between a rut and a groove.

“A rut and a groove are the same thing, but it’s a totally different meaning,” Boudreau said. “It did mean a lot to us. I know that teams that are trying to catch us were probably writing this off as, ‘OK, Chicago is going to win this one,’ and we won. It was good.”

Center Ryan Getzlaf helped the Ducks find their groove by scoring a power-play goal with 2:44 to go in overtime. Getzlaf stood to the left of the crease and ripped a one-timer off a rebound for his sixth goal.

Anaheim (27-19-8) improved to 8-1-1 in its past 10 contests. All three meetings between the Ducks and Blackhawks have gone to overtime this season. Chicago won the first two overtime matchups before Getzlaf delivered Saturday’s decisive goal.

“I thought it was a good hockey game,” said Getzlaf, who also tallied an assist and blocked three shots. “It’s always a tight-checking game when we play each other.”

Right winger Jakob Silfverberg and left winger David Perron scored in regulation for the Ducks.

Defenseman Brent Seabrook scored both goals for the Blackhawks. Chicago (36-18-5) dropped to 0-2-1 in its past three games on home ice.

“We’ll take a point tonight,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “I don’t think we deserved a point, but we’ll take it.”

Anaheim goaltender John Gibson stopped 16 of 17 shots before leaving the game after the second period because of an upper-body injury. Frederik Andersen turned aside five of six shots in relief of Gibson.

Boudreau said he did not believe Gibson’s injury was serious. He praised Andersen for stopping Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane on a breakaway in the first minute of overtime.

Soon after, Getzlaf delivered.

”I don’t want to compare him as a player to (Blackhawks center) Jonathan Toews, but they both seem to come up with the big plays at the right time,“ Boudreau said of Getzlaf. ”They’re both the leaders of each other’s team. We count on him.

“When he was struggling at the beginning of the year, we were struggling. He’s going pretty well right now, (and) we’re not going too bad right now. You only go as good as your best players go, and he was good.”

Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 41 of 44 shots.

Seabrook broke a scoreless tie with a power-play goal with 4:32 to go in the second period. After Gibson allowed a long rebound to the right circle, Seabrook ripped a slap shot past Gibson’s glove side.

Anaheim evened the score on a goal by Silfverberg with 15:04 remaining in the third period. Crawford stopped a pair of shots before Silfverberg punched in a rebound from the left side of the crease.

Perron gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead with 11:22 to go in the third period. Getzlaf fed a pass to Perron, who snapped a wrist shot from the right circle for his ninth goal of the season.

Seabrook scored again to forge a 2-2 tie with 7:59 remaining in the third period. Left winger Andrew Desjardins set up Seabrook, who fired a one-timer for his second goal of the game and 10th of the season.

Getzlaf scored his game winner during a 4-on-3 power play. Chicago was penalized for having too many men on the ice with 3:24 remaining in overtime.

Blackhawks right winger Marian Hossa exited the game after sustaining an apparent left leg injury with 5:12 remaining in the second period. Hossa crashed feet first into the boards after he became tangled up with Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

“We’ll probably know more tomorrow,” Quenneville said. “We don’t think it’s serious, but he could miss some time.”

Chicago left winger Andrew Shaw hoped for a quick return by Hossa.

“We’re going to need him,” Shaw said.

NOTES: Blackhawks LW Artemi Panarin returned to the lineup after a two-game absence because of illness. ... Ducks D Clayton Stoner missed his 11th consecutive game because of a hip flexor injury. ... Blackhawks D Viktor Svedberg played on the blue line one day after he was recalled from Rockford of the AHL. He replaced D Erik Gustafsson, who was a healthy scratch for the first time since Jan. 15. ... Anaheim announced RW Chris Stewart will miss four to eight weeks because of a broken jaw. He sustained the injury on Thursday during a fight with Columbus D Dalton Prout. ... Blackhawks RW Brandon Mashinter was a healthy scratch. ... Ducks RW Harry Zolnierczyk made his season debut. Zolnierczyk, 28, appeared in 59 games in parts of four seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders.