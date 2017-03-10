Ducks, Bernier stop Blackhawks' seven-game winning streak

CHICAGO -- For 20 minutes Thursday night, Jonathan Bernier withstood every shot that came his way and somehow managed to keep the Anaheim Ducks from falling into an early deficit.

While the Ducks were struggling to get their offense rolling, Bernier methodically kept the Chicago Blackhawks from getting anything past him long enough until his teammates could find their footing.

It proved to be just enough.

Bernier made 43 saves and collected his 100th career NHL win and Corey Perry tallied a second-period goal as the Ducks snapped the Blackhawks' seven-game winning streak with a 1-0 victory at the United Center.

Perry snapped the scoreless tie with 2:16 remaining in the second period on the game's lone goal. It proved to be enough for the Ducks to string together their first two-game winning streak in more than a month despite their early struggles.

"We weathered the storm in the first period and our goalie sits tall," Perry said. "You have to give him a lot of credit.

"Sometimes, you need him and tonight, we needed him."

Perry's goal gave the Ducks (35-22-10) the lead after Anaheim was out-shot 19-2 over the opening 20 minutes. The Ducks went more than 18 minutes without a shot on goal and yet, behind Bernier, managed to keep the high-powered Blackhawks from scoring.

"That's not the way we want to start," Perry said. "You don't want to play a period at any point in time like that. But we found a way to get over that period 0-0, we came in and re-set."

Bernier preserved the shutout despite Chicago's early flurry of offense, which allowed the Ducks to regroup after surviving the first-period barrage.

"You just focus on your own job and go shot by shot," Bernier said. "You really don't focus too much ahead. You just want to make sure you give your team a chance to stay in the game and win a hockey game. That was my mindset tonight."

It proved to be the right one.

The Blackhawks, who have lost only twice in their last 14 days, failed to capitalize on the early chances. Coming off a four-day break, Chicago (42-19-5) attacked Bernier from conceivably every angle and went 0-for-6 on power-play opportunities.

"We did a lot of good things (just) not scoring," Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. "I thought our shots -- either selection or net-front presence -- was a little off.

"We had some good looks with no finish, but definitely did a lot of good things."

And yet, still Bernier and the Ducks managed to keep the Blackhawks off the board all night long.

With the game scoreless late in the second period, Perry found himself with a lane and fired a shot through traffic and to Corey Crawford's stick side for the game's only goal. The goal came immediately after the Blackhawks nearly scored on a Marian Hossa point blank chance when Hossa's shot hit the post.

On the next trip down the ice, Perry got his shot through traffic to give Anaheim the lead.

It proved to be just what the Ducks needed after their sluggish start.

"We were far, far inferior in the first period and we just couldn't accept that," Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said. "But at least we rallied back and we played a decent enough game from there on.

Bernier preserved the victory for the Ducks in the closing two minutes when the Blackhawks pulled Crawford to give them an extra attacker, but failed to gain the equalizer. The win not only provided Anaheim with its first two-game winning streak since January, but provided some confidence they could win in tough environments even when they're not at their best.

"I think we can play better," Bernier said. "But what matters is getting two points and we found a way tonight."

NOTES: Ducks LW Nick Ritchie did not travel to Chicago after he sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. Coach Randy Carlyle told reporters at Thursday's morning skate that Ritchie experienced whiplash and wasn't "feeling right" and said the Ducks wanted to be cautious with the symptoms Ritchie was experiencing. ... Blackhawks F Nick Schmaltz returned to Chicago's top line after missing two games due to illness. ... D Niklas Hjalmarsson was back in the lineup after an upper-body injury kept him from playing the last four games. Hjalmarsson was paired defensively with Johnny Oduya, who made his debut in his second stint with the Blackhawks since being acquired in a trade last week with the Dallas Stars. Oduya hadn't played since the trade while recovering from an ankle injury. ... LW Andrew Desjardins, C Dennis Rasmussen, D Michal Kempny and D Michal Rozsival were scratched.