Preview: Ducks at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets attempt to complete their homestand with a perfect record when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Columbus began the homestand and ended a four-game losing streak with a victory over Vancouver - its first win in three tries at Nationwide Arena this season - and followed with triumphs over New Jersey and Toronto. The Blue Jackets, who were an impressive 14-5-5 at home last campaign, allowed a total of four goals in the three victories.

Anaheim looks to even its record on its eight-game road trip as it reached the midway point. The Ducks have struggled offensively on the trek, scoring a total of three goals in losses at Toronto and Montreal before posting a 2-1 victory at Ottawa on Friday. The win proved costly as right wing Jakob Silfverberg suffered a broken right hand that will keep him sidelined four to six weeks.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (8-3-0): Silfverberg was injured midway through the third period, when he was slashed by former Ottawa teammate Jared Cowen. Center Mathieu Perreault also got hurt Friday, spraining his left wrist, and is listed as day-to-day. Left wing Dustin Penner, who was knocked unconscious on an illegal hit by Dallas’ Ryan Garbutt last Sunday, is expected to return to the lineup against Columbus.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (5-5-0): Columbus could be without both Derek MacKenzie and Boone Jenner on Sunday, as both centers are battling lower-body injuries. As a precaution, the team recalled center Michael Chaput from Springfield of the American Hockey League. The 21-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut since being selected by Philadelphia in the third round of the 2010 draft.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks are last in the league on the power play with a 6.8 percent success rate (3-for-44).

2. Blue Jackets RW Marian Gaborik is riding a three-game goal-scoring streak.

3. Columbus is off until Friday, when it visits Pittsburgh. It begins another four-game homestand the following night against the Penguins.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Blue Jackets 2