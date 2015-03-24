Preview: Ducks at Blue Jackets

Coach Bruce Boudreau admitted the Anaheim Ducks looked more like a cellar-dwelling club than a Presidents’ Trophy contender in their last contest. After seeing their four-game winning streak come to an end by allowing seven goals in a lopsided loss, the Ducks look to rebound when they continue their five-game road trip against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. “We looked more like No. 30, but it’s over,” Boudreau said after Anaheim absorbed a 7-2 setback to the New York Rangers. “It was a good, old-fashioned butt-kicking.”

Corey Perry tallied twice against the Rangers and collected a goal and an assist in a 4-1 triumph over Columbus on Oct. 24. Former Duck Rene Bourque also scored twice in his last contest, resulting in the Blue Jackets’ 3-2 overtime victory over Calgary on Saturday. Bourque has recorded four goals in eight contests since being recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (46-21-7): Boudreau wasn’t interested in talking about his netminders after seeing both have difficult stints against New York. “Please don’t ask me any more goalie questions,” Boudreau told the Los Angeles Times. John Gibson made 16 saves in the first meeting with Columbus but yielded four goals on 22 shots Sunday in relief of Frederik Andersen, who has dropped three of his last four outings.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (33-35-4): Columbus enters Tuesday’s tilt having completed a sweep of a three-game road trip and winning six of its last seven overall, but home isn’t where the heart is for coach Todd Richards. “The thing that stands out to me is how we’ve lost games at home,” Richards told the team’s website. “We’ve been tied in the third period at home and lost games, and those are games you have to find ways to win or at least get points out of.” Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves in the first meeting to fall to 3-5-0 lifetime versus the Ducks.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim D James Wisniewski will face Columbus for the first time since the Blue Jackets dealt him prior to the trade deadline.

2. Columbus LW Scott Hartnell scored in the first meeting but saw his six-game point streak come to an end on Saturday.

3. The Ducks are 3-for-40 on the power play in their last 19 games.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Blue Jackets 2